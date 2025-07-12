LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash hailey bieber donald trump Ajinkya Rahane latest hollywood news Amanda Anisimova global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance

Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during his visit to North Korea, warned the US, Japan, and South Korea against targeting Pyongyang. He pledged deeper ties with North Korea, defended its nuclear ambitions, and thanked it for supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Russia says a North Korean military unit assisted in neutralizing the Ukrainian threat at the border.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 04:25:14 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed support for North Korea and cautioned the US, Japan, and South Korea against targeting the country.

Lavrov was in North Korea, where he discussed strengthening military and financial cooperation with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, local media reports said.

The two countries have shared warm relations, which have grown more since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea started to deliver arms and ammunition to Russia to assist Moscow in the war, while Ukraine received defense and economic support from the other side.

Russia-North Korea: More Than Military Partners?

This partnership between both nations sparked concerns for South Korea and the US that Russia might assist North Korea in boosting its nuclear and other programs.

Lavrov spoke to the media after talks with North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, and said the US, Japan, and South Korea are trying to encircle North Korea by building military sites around the country.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” he was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Japan, South Korea, and the US have ramped up their combined military exercises as North Korea bolsters its nuclear program.

Calling on North Korea to halt all activities that disrupt regional security, the three countries were involved in a joint defense exercise involving the air force.

Rising Tensions Between North Korea and US-Led Group

Reportedly, the nuclear-capable bombers of the US Air Force were also present in the drill, which was held near the Korean Peninsula.

However, North Korea says the joint drills are held to intimidate it and are a rehearsal for its invasion. 

North Korea also states that its nuclear programs are necessary to protect its territory from the US.

Talking about North Korea’s atomic weapons, Lavrov said that Russia respects “North Korea’s aspirations” to pursue “nuclear development,” media reports said.

In response, Choe stated that North Korea will support Russia in its war against Ukraine “unconditionally.”

Lavrov said that Moscow is grateful to North Korea’s military for halting the Ukrainian raid into the Kursk region of Russia.

Also Read: What Are Gaza Ceasefire Talks Faltering Over? A Report Offers Clues

Tags: north korearussiaus

More News

Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood For Not Taking Risks With Female-Led Action Movies: Guys Will Get A Free Ride
Federal Reserve’s Chair Powell Under Pressure After Renovation Controversy
Amaal Mallik Recalls His Lover Dumping Him After Five Years Over Muslim Identity: If Your Parents Can’t Accept My Religion…
Women’s Euro 2025, July 12th: Poland vs Denmark; Sweden vs Germany
Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance
Ndamukong Suh, Former Detroit Lions Star, Retires From NFL At 38
Superman Cameos With Spoilers: These Top Hollywood Stars Have Surprise Appearances In James Gunn’s New Movie
PSG vs Chelsea: Club World Cup Final, Preview
How Many Flight Hours Do You Need To Become a Commercial Pilot? Annual Income, Skills, Education And All You Need To Know
The Princess Of Wales Dazzles In Classic Style At Wimbledon Women’s Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?