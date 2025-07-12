Russia Vows To Support North Korea Against US-led Alliance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed support for North Korea and cautioned the US, Japan, and South Korea against targeting the country.

Lavrov was in North Korea, where he discussed strengthening military and financial cooperation with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, local media reports said.

The two countries have shared warm relations, which have grown more since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea started to deliver arms and ammunition to Russia to assist Moscow in the war, while Ukraine received defense and economic support from the other side.

Russia-North Korea: More Than Military Partners?

This partnership between both nations sparked concerns for South Korea and the US that Russia might assist North Korea in boosting its nuclear and other programs.

Lavrov spoke to the media after talks with North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, and said the US, Japan, and South Korea are trying to encircle North Korea by building military sites around the country.

“We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia,” he was quoted as saying by the local media reports.

Japan, South Korea, and the US have ramped up their combined military exercises as North Korea bolsters its nuclear program.

Calling on North Korea to halt all activities that disrupt regional security, the three countries were involved in a joint defense exercise involving the air force.

Rising Tensions Between North Korea and US-Led Group

Reportedly, the nuclear-capable bombers of the US Air Force were also present in the drill, which was held near the Korean Peninsula.

However, North Korea says the joint drills are held to intimidate it and are a rehearsal for its invasion.

North Korea also states that its nuclear programs are necessary to protect its territory from the US.

Talking about North Korea’s atomic weapons, Lavrov said that Russia respects “North Korea’s aspirations” to pursue “nuclear development,” media reports said.

In response, Choe stated that North Korea will support Russia in its war against Ukraine “unconditionally.”

Lavrov said that Moscow is grateful to North Korea’s military for halting the Ukrainian raid into the Kursk region of Russia.

Also Read: What Are Gaza Ceasefire Talks Faltering Over? A Report Offers Clues