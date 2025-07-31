Home > World > 48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site

48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site

At least 48 Palestinians were killed and 300 wounded by Israeli gunfire while seeking aid in Gaza, according to local sources. Rights groups and the UN warn of famine, urging more aid. Over 1,000 aid-seekers have died since May. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 60,000 since October 2023.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 31, 2025 15:37:48 IST

Israeli troops killed at least 48 Palestinians and wounded around 300 in heavy firing in Gaza, its health ministry said. Reports said the Palestinians were aid seekers and queuing up for to receive food.

A Palestinian official noted that the firing started as soon as the civilians came near aid trucks. In response, the Israeli army claimed it just fired warning shots in the air and refused to acknowledge any casualties

The chief of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said the hospital received 35 bodies following the fire which later surged to 48, local media reports noted.

More Than 1,000 Aid-Seeker Palestinians Killed in Gaza by Israeli Forces Since May

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, hospital sources told the BBC that six people were killed near a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid centre in Rafah. However, the GHF denied this, saying no one was killed near its sites on that day.

The IDF said that a group of people it considered a threat was asked to leave the area. It claimed it fired warning shots from a long distance away. The army also said the number of deaths reported did not match their own information.

The UN human rights office says over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to collect aid since late May. Gaza’s health ministry says that more than 150 people, including 89 children, have died of hunger since the war began in 2023.

Rights Groups Warn Gaza is Facing Famine and Urge More Aid

Global food security experts say famine is already happening in Gaza, despite Israel announcing short “tactical pauses” to let aid in. Israel denies blocking aid, but the UN and some European countries disagree.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said aid must “flow in waves,” not in small amounts. He added, “This nightmare must end.”

On Thursday, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Israel to talk about the aid crisis. His visit comes as Canada joins France and the UK in planning to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN in September.

Since October 2023, more than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including nearly 19,000 children and almost 10,000 women, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

