Israeli Minister Threatens to Annex Portions of Gaza if Hamas Refuses to Surrender

Israeli minister Zeev Elkin said Israel may annex parts of Gaza to pressure Hamas. The move follows UK and France threats to recognise Palestine if Israel resists a ceasefire. Israel opposes statehood recognition, calling it a reward for Hamas. Hostage families demand action before any recognition.

Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed the idea of a two-state solution

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 30, 2025 20:46:00 IST

An Israeli minister Zeev Elkin said Wednesday that to force Hamas into surrender, the Netanyahu-led government could annex some parts of Gaza, local media reports said. After the idea of a “humanitarian city” for Gaza residents, this is another idea by Israeli officials that could radically divide opinions.

The statement by Elkin comes a day after Britain warned Israel it would acknowledge the Palestinian state if Netanyahu refuses to accept the ceasefire with Hamas and fails to allow more aid into Gaza, reports added.

Earlier, France alongside several Arab countries had also expressed hope for a two-state solution to solve the crisis. However, they said Hamas must surrender and relinquish control of Gaza as a pre-condition for implementation of the two-state solution.

Gaza Crisis: Israel Says It Won’t Agree For a Two-State Solution

In response, Israel decried the potential move to acknowledge Palestine and said these steps would empower Hamas. Elkin also accused Hamas of weaponizing the ceasefire deal to gain advantage and warned the Palestinian group of agreeing to the ceasefire or “lose land” forever, reports said.

Negotiations for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza broke down last week, with both sides blaming each other.

Meanwhile, international criticism of Israel is growing over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A global monitor has warned that famine may be unfolding. On Wednesday, Gaza’s health ministry said seven more people had died from hunger-related causes, including a two-year-old girl with health issues.

Netanyahu: Israel Will Never Allow the Formation of Palestine as Independent Nation

Meanwhile, an Israeli group that represents the families of hostages has urged the nations to refuse the Palestinian recognition until hostages are safely returned, and said such a move would be “violation of international law.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the group and noted that the British move would reward “Hamas’ monstrous terrorism.” He reiterated his claim that a Palestinian state would always be dangerous for Israel and he would never allow Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza, media reports said.

Hamas is yet to give a response to the condition that it should surrender to the Palestinian Authority.

Also Read: UK Warns Israel: PM Keir Starmer Says Will Recognize Palestine if Gaza Crisis Persists

Tags: gazahamasisrael

