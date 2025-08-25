LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > 5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

At least four people have been detained for questioning, though no charges have been announced.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: August 25, 2025 12:25:18 IST

New York Park Shooting News: A man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Bronx park on Saturday evening, according to the New York Police Department.

New York Park Shooting News 

The gunfire broke out around 7:27 pm (local time) inside Haffen Park in the Baychester neighbourhood, where a large crowd had gathered for a youth basketball tournament. Witnesses reported multiple shooters opened fire, sending people running for cover, according to ABC News.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in the chest and a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The teenage girl remains in critical condition.

Three other victims later arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both shot in the back, were reported to be in stable condition. A 42-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm was taken to Montefiore Hospital and is also stable.

Police said they are not yet releasing the name of the man who died, pending notification of his family. At least four people have been detained for questioning, though no charges have been announced. Investigators are still working to determine a motive and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives, according to ABC News.

This was the second mass shooting in New York City in as many weekends. On August 17, three men were killed and 11 others injured after gunfire erupted inside the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said that incident was gang-related.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement

Tags: Bronx parknew yorkNew York Police Department

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know
5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know
5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know
5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?