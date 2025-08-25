5 Shot, Several Injured As Multiple Gunmen Open Fire In New York City Park: All You Need To Know

New York Park Shooting News: A man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Bronx park on Saturday evening, according to the New York Police Department.

The gunfire broke out around 7:27 pm (local time) inside Haffen Park in the Baychester neighbourhood, where a large crowd had gathered for a youth basketball tournament. Witnesses reported multiple shooters opened fire, sending people running for cover, according to ABC News.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man shot in the chest and a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the face. Both were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead. The teenage girl remains in critical condition.

Three other victims later arrived at hospitals in private vehicles. A 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both shot in the back, were reported to be in stable condition. A 42-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm was taken to Montefiore Hospital and is also stable.

Police said they are not yet releasing the name of the man who died, pending notification of his family. At least four people have been detained for questioning, though no charges have been announced. Investigators are still working to determine a motive and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives, according to ABC News.

This was the second mass shooting in New York City in as many weekends. On August 17, three men were killed and 11 others injured after gunfire erupted inside the Taste of the City Lounge in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said that incident was gang-related.

