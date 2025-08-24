LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement

Trump has suggested he might expand his crime crackdown to Chicago, a Democratic-run city, and also hinted at sending troops to Baltimore in Maryland.

Trump questioned funding for Baltimore bridge reconstruction while clashing with Maryland Governor Wes Moore over crime, sparking political tension and public concern. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 24, 2025 22:47:13 IST

US President Donald Trump does not have the authority to send troops to Chicago, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday, as the Pentagon began early planning for a possible deployment.

Trump has suggested he might expand his crime crackdown to Chicago, a Democratic-run city, and also hinted at sending troops to Baltimore in Maryland. US officials, speaking anonymously, said the Pentagon has started initial planning to see what a deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago might involve.

They added that senior Pentagon officials have not yet been briefed and that such planning is routine before any formal orders.

Jeffries called Trump’s plan an attempt to create a crisis. He noted that crime, including murders, has actually declined in Chicago over the past year.

“There’s no basis, no authority for Donald Trump to potentially try to drop federal troops into the city of Chicago,” Jeffries told CNN. He also cited Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said there was no emergency that required troops.

Trump also criticised Democratic Governor Wes Moore over crime in Baltimore and said he was ready to send troops there. However, Baltimore has seen a drop in gun violence this year, with 84 homicides so far—the lowest in over 50 years. Trump claimed on Truth Social that troops and federal law enforcement had eliminated crime in the city, without offering evidence.

While Trump can deploy National Guard troops in Washington, DC, he has far less power over Chicago and Baltimore. Title 10 of the US Code allows the president to use the military only to repel invasions, suppress rebellions, or enforce the law. Trump has cited this law before, including when he sent troops to California earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding

Tags: Chicagodonald trump

