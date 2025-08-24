Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding

US President Donald Trump has reignited his war of words with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, this time threatening to cut federal funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction over the dispute over crime rate in Baltimore, according to a CNN report published Sunday.

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump sharply criticised Moore’s handling of crime in the state, and wrote, “Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I ‘walk the streets of Maryland’ with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk'”.

Bridge Funding Now in Question

Trump then appeared to question whether his administration would continue to back federal support for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last year after being struck by a cargo ship, reportedly killing six people.

“I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???” Trump posted.

According to CNN, federal funding for the key bridge had previously received bipartisan support, as it plays a vital role in local infrastructure and commerce.

