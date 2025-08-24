LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding

Trump clashed with Maryland Governor Wes Moore over crime, threatening to reconsider funding for Baltimore's collapsed Key Bridge. Moore pushed back, saying he's focused on serving people, and not indulging in political spats. The bridge, key to local transit, collapsed last year, reportedly killing six people.

Trump questioned funding for Baltimore bridge reconstruction while clashing with Maryland Governor Wes Moore over crime, sparking political tension and public concern. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 24, 2025 22:20:01 IST

US President Donald Trump has reignited his war of words with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, this time threatening to cut federal funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction over the dispute over crime rate in Baltimore, according to a CNN report published Sunday.

In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump sharply criticised Moore’s handling of crime in the state, and wrote, “Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I ‘walk the streets of Maryland’ with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore? As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk'”.

Bridge Funding Now in Question

Trump then appeared to question whether his administration would continue to back federal support for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed last year after being struck by a cargo ship, reportedly killing six people.

“I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision???” Trump posted.

According to CNN, federal funding for the key bridge had previously received bipartisan support, as it plays a vital role in local infrastructure and commerce.

