Aatmanirbhar Bharat also means making India source of high-quality products for world, says Rajnath Singh in Morocco

Berrechid [Morocco], September 23 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday underlined that India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely to manufacture for its own needs, but to develop capabilities that allow India to become a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world.

Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Morocco Abdelatif Loudyi jointly inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s (TASL) state-of-the-art defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a historic moment in the evolving strategic partnership between India and Morocco.

Spread over 20,000 square metres, the facility will undertake production of the indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) 8×8, jointly designed by TASL and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“For India, this initiative reflects the spirit of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ A self-reliant India, which is also an active and responsible player at the global level. The goal of our self-reliant India is not only to manufacture for its own needs but to create an ecosystem where India becomes a credible source of advanced technology and high-quality products for the world,” Singh said.

“For India, self-reliance does not mean isolation rather, we aim to develop strategic autonomy under self-reliance. We want to develop such capabilities that allow us to independently protect our nation while also maintaining engagement with global partners,” the Union Minister said.

He said along with Make in India there is also Make with Friends initiative. “As our capabilities have grown, we have extended this vision beyond our boundaries. Along with Make in India, we are also working on Make with Friends. Under this, by collaborating with trusted partners, we will develop and produce cutting-edge technologies, and ultimately, under ‘Make for the World,’ the benefits of our innovation will be shared with the entire world. The facility being established in Berrechid is an excellent example of this very vision.”

“This facility also demonstrates that Indian industries are not only capable of meeting domestic needs but are also prepared to enhance the defence capabilities of friendly nations through partnership. This is a model of partnership that respects sovereignty, strengthens local capacity, and also contributes to global peace. I am fully confident that this plant will develop as a centre of excellence, become a hub for research, design, and advanced manufacturing, attract young talent, encourage start-ups, and promote new technologies that will benefit both our countries,” he added.

He stressed that bilateral cooperation was anchored in deeper trust. “Great partnerships are not based solely on contracts, but on trust, respect, and shared aspiration. India and Morocco, both ancient civilizations, have always understood this. Today, as we combine our strengths in defence technology and industrial capability, we are further strengthening that timeless bond,” Singh said.

“This plant is a symbol of what we can achieve we dream together and together. This plant will inspire our youth, whether they are in India or Morocco, that their talent can build a secure and innovative world,” he added.

Rajnath Singh arrived in Morocco on Sunday, marking the first-ever trip by an Indian Defence Minister to the country. (ANI)

