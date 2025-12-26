LIVE TV
Home > World > 'About 90%…': Zelensky Gives Big Update On 20-Point Peace Plan, To Meet Trump On Sunday For Talks On Ending Russia War

Kyiv is still facing a major obstacle to the peace process despite being optimistic about the progress, the main issue being Russia's willingness to accept the main points of the plan.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 23:02:27 IST

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, proclaimed that a detailed 20-point peace plan to put an end to the conflict with Russia of almost four years is about 90% ready, which is a sign of the success in diplomatic endeavors that lead to the end of the war. The plan, as per Zelensky’s statement, being close to the final version and the plan of talks with President Trump in Florida on Sunday is going to be the main issue. Besides, the peace deal would also cater to the rebuilding of the ruins and would, perhaps, show the way toward the end of the fighting, but the Kremlin and the other European countries’ consensus still stands as the main point of concern. 

Zelensky Trump Meeting On Sunday 

Zelensky’s remarks come as a part of a larger trend that sees both Ukraine and its allies urging for peace talks to be held faster before the upcoming New Year.’ Besides the peace plan, the agenda for the upcoming negotiations includes talks on security guarantees, which most likely will involve US commitments and possibly the participation of the European partners, as well as other issues of economic cooperation and territorial disputes that have not yet been resolved. Although the 20-point document is essentially ready, the officials have pointed out that it still needs to undergo further tuning and high level discussions before the plan can be considered formally adopted. Many Ukrainian officials regard the meeting as a chance to narrow differences and agree on terms that cannot be settled at the adviser or negotiator level.

Russia Ukraine War 

Moscow’s contradictory demands, for instance, the occupation of the Donbas territory and the control of the surroundings of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power station, have mainly caused the lack of agreement. But, the President of Ukraine has said that in case there is a diplomatic peacemaking with the US at the highest level, the factions would probably get nearer to a full resolution. Experts regard the meeting in Florida as a new beginning in the talks for stopping the war despite the constant tensions on the battlefield and the disputes over the terms which are complicating the process of negotiation.

Also Read: Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 11:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: donald trumprussia-ukraine warvolodymyr zelenskyZelenskyZelensky Trump meetingZelensky Trump meeting sunday

