Syria Mosque Explosion: 8 Killed, 21 Injured During Friday Prayers; Blood-Stained Carpets, Shattered Windows Seen

At least 8 people were killed and 21 others injured in a deadly mosque explosion in Syria’s city of Homs during Friday prayers, authorities confirmed. The blast took place at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the predominantly Alawite Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood, one of the busiest times for worshippers.

Explosion Rocks Alawite Mosque During Noon Prayers

According to Syrian authorities and state news agency SANA, the explosion occurred inside the mosque during Friday noon prayers. Health Ministry official Najib al-Naasan reported that the figures are preliminary and may rise.

Images released by Syria’s state-run Arab News Agency showed blood-stained carpets, holes in the walls, shattered windows, and fire damage, highlighting the severity of the attack.

Authorities Investigating Mosque Bombing

SANA cited a security source claiming that preliminary investigations suggest explosive devices were planted inside the mosque. A security cordon has been set up around the site, and authorities are actively searching for those responsible.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as a “cowardly assault on human and moral values” that aims to destabilize Syria and test the resilience of its people. The ministry pledged to enhance security, protect civilians, and hold perpetrators accountable, while extending condolences to victims’ families.

Rising Tensions Across Syria

The mosque attack comes amid heightened sectarian, ethnic, and political tensions in Syria, even as large-scale fighting has eased in recent months. The country has witnessed repeated waves of sectarian violence, targeting minority communities including Alawites, Druze, and Kurds.

Recent incidents include clashes between government forces and Kurdish-led groups in northern Aleppo, as well as attacks in southern Druze-majority Sweida, leaving hundreds dead. Human rights organizations have reported massacres, field executions, and civilian casualties, highlighting ongoing instability despite government assurances.

Syrian President Calls for Unity Amid Ongoing Violence

In a recent speech marking a year since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, President Ahmed al-Sharaa stressed the need for “unification of efforts by all citizens to build a strong Syria.” While the government has made strides in restoring its international image, domestic security challenges persist, and minority communities remain wary of their future.

International Concerns Over Sectarian Violence

The Imam Ali mosque bombing is part of a larger pattern of terrorist attacks and extremist violence in Syria, including recent attacks claimed by Islamic State (IS) and other Sunni extremist groups. Analysts warn that such incidents could destabilize Syria further, particularly in vulnerable minority communities.

