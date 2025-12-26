LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile BJP Kerala news Bollywood amrit mondal Christmas Eve 2025 japan bangladesh Aditya Dhar canada agni missile
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Myanmar begins a controversial multi-phase election amid civil conflict, military rule, and absence of NLD and rebel participation, as junta-backed parties aim to consolidate power despite international criticism.

Nearly three years after the 2021 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s military-led government moves ahead with controversial elections. (Photo: ANI)
Nearly three years after the 2021 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s military-led government moves ahead with controversial elections. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 17:54:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Myanmar is set to hold a multi-phased general election starting Sunday, despite ongoing civil conflict across significant parts of the country. 

You Might Be Interested In

The election, organised by the military-led administration, comes nearly three years after the military ousted the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 coup. The country remains deeply divided, with armed resistance groups continuing to challenge the junta’s authority in several regions.

The coup followed Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party securing a landslide victory in the 2020 general elections. The military accused the NLD of widespread electoral fraud a claim rejected by Suu Kyi and contradicted by international observers, who reported no irregularities. 

You Might Be Interested In

Following the takeover, Suu Kyi, many NLD leaders, and thousands of pro-democracy activists were detained, and the junta has since maintained strict control over the political and civil landscape in Myanmar.

The junta pledged to hold an election by August 2023 and restore a democratic system but that was pushed back as the military lost control of swathes of the country in its battles with ethnic minority rebels and anti-junta militias.

The NLD was among dozens of parties dissolved for failing to register.

Most analysts see the election as a way for the military, which has governed Myanmar for much of the past six decades, to entrench its rule via proxies in the absence of a viable political opposition, and earn legitimacy at home and abroad.

HOW WILL THE ELECTION BE HELD?

Voting will be held in phases, on December 28 in 102 townships, and on January 11 in 100 townships, and January 25 in 63 townships, covering a total of 265 townships out of a total of 330.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has acknowledged polls will not be nationwide.

Dates for counting and results have not been publicised. The military-backed election commission has said its more than 50,000 electronic voting machines will speed up counting.

Seats will be determined by a combination of first-past-the-post, proportional representation and mixed-member proportional systems, the commission has said. Previous elections used a plurality system where candidates with the most votes won seats.

In line with an army-drafted 2008 constitution, 25% of upper and lower house seats are reserved for serving military personnel selected by the armed forces chief.

WHO IS TAKING PART?

Only six parties are competing on a national level, with 51 contesting within a single region or state. Many parties that ran in the past two elections have been disbanded and anti-junta rebels have refused to take part.

That has left in the fray only junta-approved parties, including the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party, which won the last election held by a junta in 2010. The USDP is fielding 1,018 candidates, a fifth of the total registered.

The USDP, led by former generals, was routed by the NLD in landslides in 2015 and 2020 elections, the latter annulled after the coup.

As in 2010, with the armed forces controlling 25% of the legislature and its USDP allies expected to win a large number of seats, the military will have power to influence who becomes president, the formation of a government, plus judicial and civil service appointments.

HOW WILL A PRESIDENT BE CHOSEN?

According to the constitution, parliament must convene within 90 days of the start of the election. Speakers will be elected and at a later date, a president.

To choose a president, three electoral colleges are formed comprising members of the upper and lower houses, which each nominate one candidate for president. Two of the colleges are elected lawmakers while the third is exclusively comprised of military-appointed lawmakers.

A plenary vote of the bicameral legislature will be held and the candidate with most votes becomes president, with the runners up as vice presidents. A cabinet will then be appointed by the president.

WHAT IS THE INTERNATIONAL REACTION?

The United Nations, many Western countries and human rights groups say the election is a sham exercise aimed at perpetrating military rule.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc, of which Myanmar is a member, has called for a fair and inclusive election and may find it difficult to re-engage even after the polls.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, however, has made a major diplomatic push this year to win support for the polls, including two trips each to key allies China and Russia, which are backing the election, as is India, according to state media.

The military has rejected international criticism, saying the election was not being conducted through coercion or force and has public support.

“The election is being conducted for the people of Myanmar, not for the international community,” junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said on December 14.

“Whether the international community is satisfied or not, is irrelevant.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Could Have Prevented Years Of Harm’: Epstein Survivor’s Sister Complained To FBI In 1996, Bureau Took No Action

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aung San Suu KyijuntaMin Aung HlaingMyanmar electionMyanmar election news

RELATED News

‘Anybody Else Calling?’ Melania’s Blunt Interruption Steals Spotlight As Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Praise Turns ‘Awkward’

Japan Blade, Knife Horror: 14 Injured After Stabbing And Chemical Spray Attack, Attacker Held

Why Has Malaysia Convicted Jailed Ex PM Najib Razak Yet Again? The $4.5 Billion 1MDB Scam That Can Put Him In Jail For 20 Years Explained

Saudi Arabia Horror Averted: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Security Officer Injured While Saving Him

Big Boost for India-US Ties, US Lawmakers Move Bipartisan Resolution To Deepen Strategic Partnership, Back Free Indo-Pacific

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Asian Granito India Ltd Promoter Group Buys 6 Lakh Shares from Open Market

iPhone 16: Get Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount With Flipkart’s New Year Offer, Here’s How To Avail The Discount

Meet VV Rajesh: Kerala Gets Its First Ever BJP Mayor, The Lawyer And Prime-Time Debate Face Behind The Historic Thiruvananthapuram Win

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Between Mumbai And Uttarakhand

‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

“Matter Of Great Concern”— India Condemns Dipu Das’s Killing, Violence Against Hindus And Christians In Bangladesh

NAR-INDIA Reinforces Its Leadership as a leading Real Estate Association in 2025

From CMF Phone 2 to Oppo Reno 14: These Budget Camera Phones Launched This Year Beat The iPhone In Photography

Counting Down to 2026? Here are the Top Pocket-Friendly New Year’s Eve Party Venues in Delhi, Gurugram & Noida You Can’t Miss

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained
Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained
Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained
Why Is Myanmar Holding Elections Amid Civil War And Military Rule? Explained

QUICK LINKS