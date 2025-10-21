LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan Slams Pakistan, Says Allegations Against India Unfounded, Seeks Stronger Ties With New Delhi

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid rejects Pakistan’s claims of Indian involvement in regional instability. He stressed Kabul’s independent foreign policy and commitment to strengthening ties with India. Mujahid also urged Pakistan to honor bilateral agreements and maintain peaceful neighborly relations.

Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's claims of Indian links to instability, stresses independent foreign policy and peaceful ties with neighbors. Photo: X.
Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's claims of Indian links to instability, stresses independent foreign policy and peaceful ties with neighbors. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 21, 2025 21:22:18 IST

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has strongly dismissed Pakistan’s allegations suggesting Indian involvement in regional instability, calling them “unfounded, illogical, and unacceptable.”

Mujahid stated that Afghanistan maintains independent foreign relations and intends to strengthen ties with India in line with its national interests.

“These accusations are groundless. Our policy will never involve using our territory against other countries. We maintain relations with India as an independent nation and will strengthen those ties within the framework of our national interests,” Mujahid told Al Jazeera.

Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Of Cross-Border Terrorism Linking To India

His remarks follow Pakistan’s claims linking India to explosions in Kabul, which occurred during the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused the Taliban leadership of being “sitting in India’s lap” and warned of a “heavy price” for cross-border terrorism.

Responding to these claims, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan Seeks Constructive Relations with Pakistan

Mujahid also addressed bilateral ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan, stressing that Kabul aims to build relations based on good neighborliness and trade expansion.

“Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighboring countries. Tensions between them serve no one. Their relationship should be founded on mutual respect and good neighborly principles,” he said.

He referred to the Doha Agreement and noted that an upcoming meeting in Turkey would focus on implementing and monitoring the pact. Mujahid warned that non-compliance by Pakistan could create problems and urged mediating countries, including Turkey and Qatar, to ensure adherence.

Afghanistan’s Policy on Armed Groups

The Defense Minister reaffirmed that Afghanistan does not support armed groups against any country, including Pakistan, while emphasizing the country’s commitment to defending its territory.

“Afghans will bravely defend their homeland if attacked,” Mujahid said.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been strained since the withdrawal of US-led troops and the Taliban’s return to power. Recent clashes along the border have killed dozens and caused significant damage.

Pakistan has accused Taliban authorities of providing safe havens to militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and its affiliates, who are reportedly behind many attacks targeting Pakistani security forces. In October alone, over 100 security personnel and police officers were killed in cross-border attacks, according to a Pakistani security source.

India Upgrades Its Mission in Kabul

India recently restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to a full Embassy with immediate effect. The Ministry of External Affairs said the decision underscores India’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement with Afghanistan in all spheres of mutual interest.

The upgrade was announced by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who visited India from October 9 to 16.

“The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development,” the MEA statement said.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 9:22 PM IST
