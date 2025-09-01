LIVE TV
India Sends Aid to Afghanistan After Earthquake Kills 800: What PM Modi, S Jaishankar Said

India Sends Aid to Afghanistan After Earthquake Kills 800: What PM Modi, S Jaishankar Said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences to Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister after the deadly earthquake. India has sent tents and food supplies to Kabul and Kunar as initial aid. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed grief and assured further assistance to the quake-hit nation.

India sends aid to quake-hit Afghanistan as Jaishankar and PM Modi express condolences, promising more relief after 800 deaths. Photo/X-@DrSJaishankar.
India sends aid to quake-hit Afghanistan as Jaishankar and PM Modi express condolences, promising more relief after 800 deaths. Photo/X-@DrSJaishankar.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 18:05:24 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Afghanistan. “Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He informed that India has already dispatched relief material to Afghanistan. “Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar,” he said.

Jaishankar Says More Help Will Be Sent To Afghanistan

Jaishankar added that more assistance will follow from India. “Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time,” he stated.

Also Read: Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 Magnitude Tremor In Nangarhar Kills Over 250, Death Toll Expected To Rise 

His remarks came as over 800 people have been confirmed dead and nearly 2,800 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported, quoting Taliban-run authorities.

The tremor hit Kunar province, a mountainous region bordering Pakistan, around midnight on Sunday, flattening multiple villages, according to officials.

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Afghanistan Earthquake

In the wake of the devastation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Afghanistan, where hundreds of people were killed and injured. He affirmed that India stands ready to provide all possible aid and relief to the affected people.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.”

Widespread Damage In Afghanistan

The earthquake caused widespread damage across eastern Afghanistan, with Khaama Press, citing Taliban-run authorities, reporting that the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara of Kunar province were the worst hit areas. In Nangarhar province, at least nine people were killed and several others were injured.

Entire villages made of fragile mud and stone collapsed, while landslides cut off vital routes, and communication breakdowns further hampered rescue and relief efforts.

Afghanistan Vulnerable To Earthquakes

Officials confirmed the scale of casualties and called for urgent international aid. Rescue workers and helicopters were dispatched, but operations have been hindered by rough terrain and widespread infrastructure damage, Khaama Press reported.

The disaster underscores Afghanistan’s persistent vulnerability to earthquakes, particularly in mountainous and remote areas. It comes less than two years after another deadly quake, highlighting the recurring threat.

Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after the strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

