Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

Afghanistan earthquake: A devastating quake struck eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing over 800 people and injuring 2,500. The epicenter was near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, according to USGS. Rescue teams rushed from Kabul and nearby provinces as villages lay destroyed.

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed 800+, injured 2,500, with rescue efforts underway in Jalalabad’s Nangarhar province. Photo/ANI.
A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed 800+, injured 2,500, with rescue efforts underway in Jalalabad’s Nangarhar province. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 17:23:44 IST

Afghanistan earthquake: Afghanistan on Monday was struck with a powerful earthquake, killing more than 800 people and injuring around 2,500, according to a Taliban government spokesperson. The earthquake hit the eastern part of the country with its epicentre located 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, the USGS reported. A subsequent aftershock was recorded on Monday morning.

“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

Why is Afghanistan Vulnerable to Earthquakes?

Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes. It has witnessed similar quakes in the past. Last year, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the country.

A large portion of the Afghan population lives in low-rise, mud-brick homes that are highly vulnerable to collapse during earthquakes

Also Read: 6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan Border

In 2024, more than 1,000 people were reportedly killed in several earthquake-related incidents, according to Reuters.

Geology of Afghanistan and Deadly Earthquakes

Afghanistan lies at the meeting point of three major tectonic plates – the Indian Plate, the Eurasian Plate, and the Arabian Plate. These plates are in constant movement. The pressure created due to the movement of these plates makes the country one of the most seismically active regions in Asia.

Every year, the Indian Plate moves northward approximately 5 centimetres per year. Its movement leads to its collision with the Eurasian Plate. The stress generated by these tectonic movements is usually released through powerful earthquakes across Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan.

In addition, there are some key fault systems around the country. These include the Chaman Fault and the Hindu Kush Fault. Both of these run through Afghanistan, which creates zones of weakness in the Earth’s crust where earthquakes frequently occur.

Also Read: Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 Magnitude Tremor In Nangarhar Kills Over 250, Death Toll Expected To Rise 

Tags: Afghanistan EarthquakeAfghanistan earthquake death tollearthquake

Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?
Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?
Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?
Afghanistan Earthquake: Over 800 Dead, But Why Is The Country So Vulnerable To Quakes?

