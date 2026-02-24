Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Erupts: Heavy Clashes Reported Along Durand Line, 4 Posts Of Pakistani Regime’s Militias Destroyed: Report

Afghan forces are pushing back against Pakistan’s aggression. The situation along the Durand Line is heating up—clashes have already broken out, and it’s only getting worse.

Fighting is flaring up in Naziyan (Nangarhar), Paktia, Paktika, and Khost. Reports are coming in that the Pakistan Army has abandoned some of its posts. Heavy gunfire is echoing all along the border, with intense cross-border fighting reported from several sectors.

Pakistan’s spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi, said on Tuesday that the Afghan Taliban started the shooting along the Torkham and Tirah border points.

He posted on X that Pakistan’s forces answered right away, firing back hard and shutting down the Taliban’s attack. Zaidi warned that any more attacks would get an immediate, severe response. He insisted Pakistan would keep defending its people and guarding its borders.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🔥🇵🇰🔥

Afghan forces have completely destroyed 4 posts of the Pakistani regime’s militias.

Dozens of soldiers have been killed.

The fighting is continuing intensely. pic.twitter.com/7cfPxNmKMr — Great Afghanistan (@GreatAFG2) February 24, 2026

All this follows Pakistan’s overnight airstrikes on terrorist camps in Nangarhar and Paktika. Officials say those strikes killed more than 80 militants. It’s the biggest escalation between the two countries since last October’s border clashes.

Pakistan’s information ministry explained the strikes were in direct response to a wave of terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, including a suicide bombing at an imambargah in Islamabad and attacks in Bannu and Bajaur. According to their statement, Pakistan has solid proof that these attacks were carried out by Khwarij militants, directed by leaders and handlers based in Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan forces are responding to Pakistan’s aggression. #DurandLineIsHot The war has begun against the terrorist army of Pakistan. In the areas of Naziyan (Nangarhar), Paktia, Paktika, and Khost, within the coming hours, fighting will begin across all border regions… pic.twitter.com/6atfcbhVPH — Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) February 24, 2026

In retaliation, Pakistan launched precision strikes, targeting seven camps and hideouts linked to the Pakistani Taliban and Islamic State-Khorasan along the border.

The information ministry said these attacks were carefully planned and executed, aiming to hit only the identified terrorist groups.

India Strongly Criticised Pakistan

India strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan soil during Ramadan, with Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting that women and children were among the casualties. He called the strikes an attempt by Pakistan to deflect from its domestic issues and reaffirmed India’s support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and independence.

Also Read: ‘Iran Will Under No Circumstances Ever Develop A Nuclear Weapon But…’: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Says Diplomacy Must Come ‘First’ For Any US Deal