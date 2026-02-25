LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Iran Will Under No Circumstances Ever Develop A Nuclear Weapon But…’: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Says Diplomacy Must Come ‘First’ For Any US Deal

The Iranian minister emphasized that despite the fact that Tehran demands its sovereign right to the peaceful nuclear technology, it is willing to negotiate that can result in an unprecedented agreement in case diplomacy overrides confrontation.

Published: February 25, 2026 01:16:41 IST

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s firm position that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon;neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people, even as talks with the United States continue to be discussed amid rising tensions.

What Did Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Say?

Araghchi said that an agreement with Washington is possible, but only when diplomacy is prioritized in the scenario that the diplomacy should be at the forefront of the negotiation in case the two sides would overcome their long term differences.

The comments are made at a time when officials of both nations are set to embark on another nuclear negotiation expected to be held in Geneva later this week with an aim of discussing their concerns about each other regarding the nuclear programme of Iran and their security issues in the region. The Iranian minister emphasized that despite the fact that Tehran demands its sovereign right to the peaceful nuclear technology, it is willing to negotiate that can result in an unprecedented agreement in case diplomacy overrides confrontation.

Iran-US Tensions

In the same breath, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Deputy Majid Takht Ravanchi reiterated that Iran was prepared to do anything to move forward with a deal with the United States, saying that Iran will bring to the table with complete honesty and good faith and hopes it can get a deal in a very short time. Nevertheless, analysts say that the negotiations are still weak, with basic problems of relief of sanctions as well as degree of uranium enrichment still haunting both parties. The next few days may be crucial to the rest of the world that is observing keenly whether diplomacy will prevail or tensions increase further.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:16 AM IST
