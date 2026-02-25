Rep. Robert Garcia claims that the US Department of Justice allegedly unlawfully withheld FBI interview documents on a sex offender survivor of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who additionally charged President Donald Trump with severe offenses.

The Case Of ‘Missing Epstein Files’: Did DOJ Illegally Withhold FBI Interviews Of Survivors Who Accused Trump Of Sex With A Minor?

Garcia reported that Oversight Democrats had recently accessed unredacted evidence logs, and had reported that important FBI interview files related to the accuser had been deleted off the DOJ Epstein records database. The database has been formed on the basis of the Epstein Files Transparency Act that obligates the government to provide millions of documents related to it with the Congress and the people. According to Garcia, the lost files cast serious questions on whether the evidence was concealed intentionally against the federal law.

Garcia also mentioned that Oversight Democrats have been investigating the way FBI responded to the allegations posted in 2019 and contained sexual assault charges against Trump. Oversight Democrats can establish that the DOJ seems to have concealed interviews by the FBI to this survivor who claimed that President Trump had committed heinous crimes illegally. On one hand, he stated that the records should be made public under an already existing congressional subpoena and the transparency law. Garcia also stated that members of the House Oversight Committee who are Democrats would also initiate a parallel investigation into the issue, saying that withholding the possible evidence of misconduct by an incumbent or past president would be an extreme misuse of authority and a betrayal of the trust of the people.

The Case Of ‘Missing Epstein Files’

The scandal is developed against the extended and convoluted legal record of Epstein. Inquiries into his behavior started in 2005 when the officers in the Palm Beach, Florida, were reported about sexual abuse involving a minor. In 2007, federal officials named dozens of underage victims, although Epstein escaped prosecution through a non prosecution deal that then US Attorney Alexander Acosta agreed to. He ended up serving a jail term of less than 13 months in state on prostitution charges. In 2019, Epstein was re arrested on federal sex trafficking charges but died in custody that year in a case that the authorities termed as a suicide. His partner Ghislaine Maxwell was subsequently found guilty and handed 20 year imprisonment. The issue of lost FBI records has now been rekindled raising the concerns of accountability and transparency to one of the most notorious criminal cases in America.

Also Read: Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks