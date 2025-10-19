After goal-line stand in OT, Mason Shipley’s FG lifts No. 21 Texas over Kentucky

Mason Shipley booted a game-winning 45-yard field goal in overtime after the Texas defense made a goal-line stand as the 21st-ranked Texas Longhorns Texas escaped with a 16-13 victory over upset-minded Kentucky on Saturday evening in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Lexington, Ky. Shipley and Kentucky's Jacob Kauwe traded field goals from 39 and 45 yards, respectively, in the final minute of regulation to send the game to overtime. Kentucky got the ball first in the extra period and drove to the Texas 1 before eschewing a sure field goal and deciding to try to punch the ball into the end zone with runs up the middle on both third and fourth down. Dante Dowdell was denied both times by Texas safety Michael Taaffe, with the latter stop turning the ball over on downs and all but handing the win to the Longhorns. Texas (5-2, 2-1 SEC) began its possession with a holding penalty and gained just eight yards on its next three snaps before Shipley pounded home the deciding points. Arch Manning passed for 132 yards to lead a scuffling Texas offense. The Wildcats (2-4, 0-4 SEC) did about everything correct except win. They outgained the Longhorns 395-179, had a whopping 26-8 edge in first downs and nearly doubled Texas in time of possession. Cutter Boley passed for 258 yards and ran for the Wildcats' only touchdown in the loss, which was the ninth straight in conference play for Kentucky. The Longhorns utilized their special teams to set the table for the first half's only touchdown when Ryan Niblett returned a Wildcats' punt 45 yards to the Kentucky 5-yard line. Three plays later, Quintrevion Wisner scored on a 1-yard plunge just before he fumbled at the goal line, giving the Longhorns a 7-0 lead at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter. The Wildcats had a chance to cut into the Texas lead with a final possession before halftime, but Kauwe's 53-yard field goal attempt drifted wide left. Kauwe made amends when he drilled a 46-yard field goal with 4:09 to play in the third quarter at the end of a 15-play, 53-yard march. Shipley countered with a 53-yard field goal on the ensuing possession to extend the Longhorns' lead to 10-3. Boley got loose for a 16-yard scoring run with 12:04 to play in regulation to tie the score at 10 and set the stage for athe furious finish. –Field Level Media

