After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday issued a provocative statement, declaring that the country is “fully prepared” to fight a two-front war against India and Afghanistan. His comments come just days after a suicide bombing in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured 36 others an attack claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a public event, Asif said Pakistan was ready to confront threats on both borders.

“We are ready for war on two fronts. We are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western border (Afghanistan). Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two,” he said.

The defence minister’s remarks follow escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, as the Pakistani government accused the Afghan Taliban of enabling terror groups targeting Pakistan. Asif directly blamed Kabul for the recent bombing, calling it a “message” from Afghanistan.

“The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which praise be to God Pakistan has the full strength to respond,” Asif wrote on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier suggested that groups “active with Indian support” were involved in the Islamabad attack, further fuelling cross-border tensions.

“India politicising Delhi car blast” says Asif

Meanwhile, Asif also commented on the recent Delhi car blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people. Downplaying the incident, he alleged that India was “politicising” a local explosion.

“Until yesterday, it was a gas cylinder blast. Now they are trying to label it a foreign conspiracy. India could soon blame Pakistan for it,” he said.

Indian officials have dismissed Asif’s remarks, calling them a “desperate attempt to deflect attention” from Pakistan’s internal security crisis. Senior Indian security sources told India Today TV that Asif’s tone reflected “Islamabad’s nervousness”, especially after initial forensic reports indicated the Delhi explosion may have involved military-grade explosives.

The sharp rhetoric comes amid Pakistan’s deepening economic and security challenges, with frequent militant attacks and strained diplomatic ties with both India and Afghanistan. Analysts warn that Asif’s statements could further heighten tensions in the already volatile South Asian region.

