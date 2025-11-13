LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections india DTC bus Farah Khan donald trump delhi blast ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Delhi Red Fort blast case Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

After a deadly suicide blast in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the country is ready for a “two-front war” against India and Afghanistan, blaming the Afghan Taliban for the attack and accusing India of politicising tensions.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the country is ready for a “two-front war. (Photo: Wiki, Canva)
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned the country is ready for a “two-front war. (Photo: Wiki, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 13, 2025 12:59:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday issued a provocative statement, declaring that the country is “fully prepared” to fight a two-front war against India and Afghanistan. His comments come just days after a suicide bombing in Islamabad killed 12 people and injured 36 others an attack claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a public event, Asif said Pakistan was ready to confront threats on both borders.

“We are ready for war on two fronts. We are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western border (Afghanistan). Allah helped us in round one, and He will help us in round two,” he said.

The defence minister’s remarks follow escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, as the Pakistani government accused the Afghan Taliban of enabling terror groups targeting Pakistan. Asif directly blamed Kabul for the recent bombing, calling it a “message” from Afghanistan.

“The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which praise be to God Pakistan has the full strength to respond,” Asif wrote on X.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier suggested that groups “active with Indian support” were involved in the Islamabad attack, further fuelling cross-border tensions.

“India politicising Delhi car blast” says Asif

Meanwhile, Asif also commented on the recent Delhi car blast near the Red Fort, which killed 13 people. Downplaying the incident, he alleged that India was “politicising” a local explosion.

“Until yesterday, it was a gas cylinder blast. Now they are trying to label it a foreign conspiracy. India could soon blame Pakistan for it,” he said.

Indian officials have dismissed Asif’s remarks, calling them a “desperate attempt to deflect attention” from Pakistan’s internal security crisis. Senior Indian security sources told India Today TV that Asif’s tone reflected “Islamabad’s nervousness”, especially after initial forensic reports indicated the Delhi explosion may have involved military-grade explosives.

The sharp rhetoric comes amid Pakistan’s deepening economic and security challenges, with frequent militant attacks and strained diplomatic ties with both India and Afghanistan. Analysts warn that Asif’s statements could further heighten tensions in the already volatile South Asian region.

ALSO READ: “Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi blastislamabad blastKhawaja Asiftwo-front war threat

RELATED News

“Knew About The Girls”: Epstein Emails Released By House Democrats Raise New Questions About Trump

‘Train Americans, Go Home’ After Trump Backs H-1B Programme, White House Clarifies Policy Stance

“India Doing A Very Good Job”: US Senator Marco Rubio Lauds Probe Into Delhi Blast, Terms It Terror Attack

Trump Ends Historic 43-Day Shutdown Chaos: “It’sA Great Day,” Says President After Funding Bill Brings Showdown To Close

Watch: Miss Israel Faces Online Criticism For Her ‘Dirty Look’ At Miss Palestine Contestant

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Building 17, Room 13 Of Al Falah University Became Secret Meeting Point For Terrorists

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Hits Full Subscription: ₹85 Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Investor Buzz

“Everyone Should Have a Vijay Deverakonda in their Lives”: Rashmika Mandanna Emotional Confession- Is a Wedding on the Cards?

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

“If you want, I can…”: Netizens Mock ‘ChatGPT’ Slip-Up On Pakistani Newspaper Dawn’s Business Page

Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Are Back! ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Teaser Breaks The Internet Within Minutes

Kakinada Police Seize 624g Gold Worth ₹60 Lakh, Arrest Three in Major Theft Case

Bihar Election Result 2025 Date: ECI Vote Counting Time and Where to Watch Live Counting of Votes

Big Travel Update For Passengers: IRCTC Brings New Changes, Kids Below 5 Years Can Now…

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan
After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan
After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan
After Islamabad Blast, Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Issues ‘Two-Front War’ Warning Against India And Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS