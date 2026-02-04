After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, in a development that comes ahead of Trump’s expected visit to China in April.

While Chinese state media did not disclose details of the discussion, the call signals continued diplomatic engagement between the two leaders at a time when both nations are navigating a sensitive phase in their bilateral ties.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported conversation.

The two leaders last spoke by phone in late November, after which Trump touted “extremely strong” relations with China.

The call with Trump also came hours after Xi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link. The Kremlin said Putin accepted an invitation from Xi to visit China in the first half of this year.

Following months of trade tensions triggered by Trump’s tariffs last year, relations between Washington and Beijing stabilised after a meeting between the leaders in October in South Korea, where a fragile trade truce was struck.

