Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Overview * Lindsay Q4 revenue misses analyst expectations, down 1% yr/yr * International irrigation revenues up 23%, driven by South America and MENA region * Infrastructure revenues down 16% due to lower Road Zipper System sales Outlook * Company expects North American irrigation demand to remain tempered due to commodity price pressure * Lindsay anticipates stable growth in Road Zipper System leasing and road safety products * Company sees continued growth in Brazil despite high interest rates and credit constraints Result Drivers * INTERNATIONAL IRRIGATION GROWTH – Strong growth in South America and MENA region boosts international irrigation revenues * NORTH AMERICA IRRIGATION DECLINE – Lower storm damage replacement demand and soft market conditions impact North America irrigation revenues * INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE DECREASE – Infrastructure revenues down due to absence of prior year Road Zipper System project sales Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q4 Miss $153.60 $156.91 Revenue mln mln (4 Analysts ) Q4 EPS $0.99 Q4 Net $10.80 Income mln Q4 $11.30 Operatin mln g Income Q4 7.40% Operatin g Margin

