Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 16:26:56 IST

Agricultural equipment maker Lindsay misses Q4 revenue estimates, sees soft demand 

Overview * Lindsay Q4 revenue misses analyst expectations, down 1% yr/yr * International irrigation revenues up 23%, driven by South America and MENA region * Infrastructure revenues down 16% due to lower Road Zipper System sales Outlook * Company expects North American irrigation demand to remain tempered due to commodity price pressure * Lindsay anticipates stable growth in Road Zipper System leasing and road safety products * Company sees continued growth in Brazil despite high interest rates and credit constraints Result Drivers * INTERNATIONAL IRRIGATION GROWTH – Strong growth in South America and MENA region boosts international irrigation revenues * NORTH AMERICA IRRIGATION DECLINE – Lower storm damage replacement demand and soft market conditions impact North America irrigation revenues * INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE DECREASE – Infrastructure revenues down due to absence of prior year Road Zipper System project sales Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q4 Miss $153.60 $156.91 Revenue mln mln (4 Analysts ) Q4 EPS $0.99 Q4 Net $10.80 Income mln Q4 $11.30 Operatin mln g Income Q4 7.40% Operatin g Margin Press Release: For questions concerning the data in this report, contact Estimates.Support@lseg.com. For any other questions or feedback, contact . (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 4:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS