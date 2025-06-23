Air India Kanishka Bombing: RCMP Unmasks ‘Mr X,’ But He Died Without Facing Justice

Nearly four decades after the devastating Air India Flight 182 bombing, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has finally identified the mystery man known for years only as ‘Mr X’. This man was involved in testing the type of bomb used in the attack that killed 329 people on June 23, 1985. But in a twist that left many stunned, RCMP officials confirmed that Mr X had died recently—without ever being charged.

The announcement came just two days before the 40th anniversary of what remains Canada’s deadliest terror attack. RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul broke the news during a memorial event, where dozens of victims’ families had gathered to remember their loved ones.

Remembering the Kanishka Bombing

A Mid-Air Explosion That Shook the World

On June 23, 1985, a bomb planted by Khalistani extremists exploded mid-air aboard Air India Flight 182. The aircraft was en route from Montreal to Mumbai with a stop in London when the blast occurred off the coast of Ireland. All 329 passengers and crew onboard were killed—most of them Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

To this day, it remains the deadliest terror attack against Canadians and one of the worst aviation-related terror incidents globally

Who Was Mr X?

A Long-Hidden Identity Finally Revealed

The identity of Mr X had remained a mystery for years. Investigators knew he was involved in testing a bomb with two other key suspects just weeks before the attack—but his name was never publicly confirmed.

RCMP’s David Teboul, who now heads federal policing in British Columbia, was part of the delegation at the 40th anniversary memorial. He said that even after the 2005 acquittal of the two main suspects, investigators didn’t stop working on the case.

“We continued to pursue loose ends and discover more truth that’s independent of the judicial process,” Teboul said.

Their persistence eventually led them to confirm who Mr X really was. According to Teboul, on June 4, 1985, Mr X traveled with Talwinder Singh Parmar—a terrorist linked to Babbar Khalsa and the alleged mastermind of the bombing—to Duncan, British Columbia. There, they met Inderjit Singh Reyat, an electrician who was later convicted for building the bomb.

The Bomb Test That CSIS Missed

A Costly Mistake by Canada’s Spy Agency

The three men—Mr X, Parmar, and Reyat—went into the woods and tested an improvised explosive device (IED). The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) was already tracking them and even heard the explosion. But the agents mistook it for gunfire and didn’t follow up. That critical misjudgment meant no charges were filed against anyone at the time for that test.

Years later, while Reyat was on trial, he pleaded guilty to helping make the bomb but claimed he didn’t know who Mr X was. He later committed perjury during the trial, which added years to his sentence. Reyat has since served his time and been released.

Parmar, the prime suspect behind the entire terror plot, was killed in an encounter with Punjab Police in 1992.

Justice Denied, But Truth Revealed

Mr X Identified—Too Late for a Trial

According to the RCMP, Mr X died not long ago, and because of privacy laws, his name has not been made public. He never faced any charges for his role in the bombing plot.

Speaking at the memorial, Teboul admitted that while the investigation continued over the years, “there was very little realistic chance of seeing the matter go to another trial.” Still, he stressed the importance of acknowledging the scale of the tragedy and honouring the memory of those who died.

“The Kanishka bombing was the largest act of terrorism in Canada’s history,” he said. “So we, RCMP, have an obligation to memorialise it and pay respect every year.”

One Conviction, Many Unanswered Questions

To date, Inderjit Singh Reyat remains the only person ever convicted in connection with the Kanishka bombing. The lack of broader justice in the case has haunted families of the victims for decades. Now, with Mr X gone and no trial in sight, one more chapter in this tragic story seems to have closed—quietly and without full closure.

But the RCMP says it will continue to honour the memory of the victims, even if some of the questions around this massive terror attack remain unanswered.