What’s Behind Alexis Wilkins And FBI Director Kash Patel’s 19-Year Age Gap? She Finally Speaks Out

Country singer Alexis Wilkins has openly dismissed concerns over the 19-year age difference between her and boyfriend Kash Patel, the FBI director.

Wilkins, 26, and Patel, 45, began dating in January 2023 after meeting at a mutual friend’s house party in Nashville. She divides her time between Nashville, where she pursues her music career, and Washington D.C., where she lives with Patel.

Alexis Wilkins Says Age Gap With Kash Patel Is Not Unusual

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Wilkins emphasized that their age gap is not unusual, especially within what she referred to as the “MAGAworld.”

“There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences,” she said, highlighting that such gaps are common even among prominent figures. For instance, President Donald Trump, 79, and First Lady Melania, 55, have a 24-year age difference. Similarly, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, married Nicholas Riccio, 59, earlier this year, marking a 32-year age gap.

Wilkins reflected on public perceptions of her relationship: “I feel like [within] a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn’t picture me dating a 26-year-old. So it’s always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us. And there’s really no need to justify things like that.”

Alexis Wilkins Addresses Online Criticism and “Honeypot” Claims

Wilkins also confronted social media users who have labeled her a “honeypot,” accusing her of attempting to influence Patel.

“I’ve blocked the word ‘honeypot’ from my Instagram comments, if that tells you anything,” she said, addressing the personal impact of such accusations.

She pointed out that she had been dating Patel before his transition from aide to President Trump to FBI director, implying that claims about her motivations would suggest an implausibly long-term strategy.

“The fact that people are trying to point to anything other than just the actual facts of everything is pretty thin,” Wilkins stated, dismissing conspiracy theories about her intentions.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins maintains a modest but growing music career, with around 6,000 followers and 9,500 monthly listeners on Spotify. Her most streamed song is “Quite Like Whiskey,” released in 2023, which has amassed over 440,000 streams.

Her Spotify artist bio describes her as “a country music artist, writer and political commentator who doesn’t just talk about American values—she lives them.” It adds, “she has made waves in both music and politics, proving that grit, patriotism and an unapologetic voice still have a place in today’s culture.”

Speaking about her relationship’s future, Wilkins told the Daily Mail, “We are on a good path,” and noted that she and Patel are now able to “start things that have been delayed by business and extenuating circumstances.”

