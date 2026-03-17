‘Ali Larijani Eliminated’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses Nation In Televised Statement, Says Strike Gives Iranians Chance To Overthrow Rulers

The recent assassination of Tehran’s National Security Chief Ali Larijani, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, may allow for potential internal changes within Iran, as ordinary Iranians can find the opportunity to rise up against the country’s ruling regime due to Larijani’s death.

“Today we have successfully eliminated Ali Larijani and the head of the Revolutionary Guards, the criminal organization that runs Iran,” said Netanyahu during a televised address when reporters confirmed the event and that Israeli forces had conducted air strikes against high-ranking Iranian officials, as per reports.

Reports say that he specifically pointed out that the assassination of Larijani had broader strategic implications to achieving his political goals, with regard to weakening Iran’s current government and increasing the power of its people. He stated that the recent killing of Larijani was necessary and not only served a military purpose but also served to be a larger strategy toward empowering the Iranian people.

Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Opportunity for Iranians’

The Prime Minister further added that “internal change is not going to be an overnight process, nor will it come easily. The Iranian people will not be able to remove the religious authorities from power overnight, and they will not overpower them easily. Therefore, if we are persistent enough, we will create opportunities for them to control their own futures.”

Tensions between Israel and Iran are on the rise as a result of ongoing violent incidents involving military and strategic assets belonging to both nations; this also includes the execution of Ali Larijani who is believed to be a key figure involved in providing for the safety of Iran’s national interests.

For some time now, Ali Larijani has been an integral member of Iran’s leadership and decision-making bodies. If the Iranian government announces his passing, it could lead to severe repercussions; however, nothing has been publicly declared by Tehran regarding this incident to date.

Benjamin Netanyahu: IRGC is a ‘gang of gangsters’

According to reports, the Prime Minister of Israel’s description of the IRGC as “the gang of gangsters” showcases the overwhelming tension between Israel and Iran; on numerous occasions Israel has accused Iran and Irgc of destabilising the area and Iran has accused the Israeli military of being aggressive when it engages in military operations.

Netanyahu’s current assertions also appear to have shifted away from a focus on military objectives, and instead, are designed to create social unrest within Iran. It appears that these statements are being used to put additional pressure on Iran’s leadership during a period of increased tension in the entire region.

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