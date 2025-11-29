LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother': President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

US President Donald Trump attacked Ilhan Omar. He stated that she is always wrapped in a hijab and even claimed that she had married her brother to get US citizenship.

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: November 29, 2025 15:35:22 IST

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

The US president Donald Trump on Friday attacked on Congresswomen Ilhan Omar about his religious identity, marriage and immigration. This all began after white house shooting suspect was identified as of Afghanistan origin. 

The Trump wrote on social media platform Truth attacking Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz and Congresswomen Ilhan Omar. He wrote that “ The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped In her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the USA illegally In that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…, 

Further Trump also stated that he will permanently ban the immigration from all the third world countries. 





Ilhan Omar life and marriage allegation  

Ilhan Omar is Somalia born 4th term congresswomen. She got her US citizenship in year 2000 and become the member of the Senate in 2018. Ilhan migrated to US in year 1995 before migrating to US she lived in a refugee camp in Kenya after the Somalia civil war. She is a popular progressive lawmaker and activist in Washington. 

The political opponents of Ilhan Omar have always circulated rumors that she once married her biological brother to get US citizenship. This allegation was first put on her at Somali-American forum in 2016 and further this was pushed as propaganda by conservative right-wing activists and media personalities.  

Multiple investigation and fact checking agencies have condemned this allegation on Ilhan Omar and stated that there is no evidence supporting this claim. 

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 3:34 PM IST
