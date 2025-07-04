250th Independence Day: Is Donald Trump Hosting UFC Match At White House?

The US President Donald Trump has declared that the White House will host a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) match as a part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary of independence. The match is expected to attract 20,000 -25,000 spectators.

Reportedly, Donald Trump is a huge fan of the UFC and the organization’s CEO Dana White, who has called him the “ultimate American badass,” is a friend of the American president.

Speaking at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Donald Trump also said the match that will be held in the White House will be a “championship fight, full fight” and his supporters have hailed this step as “patriotic”.

White House All Set to Organize UFC

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed the plans to host the fight as critics raised questions over the decision to host a combat sport like UFC at the White House.

Donald Trump’s history with UFC dates back to 2001, when his organization “Trump Taj Mahal” hosted UFC events.

While logistical and other details such as permits and exact dates are yet to be confirmed, UFC has said it discussed the possibility of staging the match at the White House with its officials.

UFC and America250

Earlier, Donald Trump had announced to celebrate America’s 250th year of independence by launching an initiative called America250. It will be a series of events that will run throughout the year, and will end on July 4, 2026.

America250 will also contain special events at national parks, battlefields, and historic sites that display the history of America.

A “Great American State Fair” will also be held under America250. It is likely to be a series of events that will end in Washington DC and is set to include pavilions from all the 50 states of the country.

