Home > World > Amid Donald Trump's Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns 'Criminal Behaviour', Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

Cuba condemns US “criminal behaviour” after Trump threatens to cut oil supplies, asserting its sovereign right to buy oil without interference.

Bruno Rodríguez condemns US “criminal behaviour” after Donald Trump threatens to cut off oil supplies to Cuba. (Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)
Bruno Rodríguez condemns US “criminal behaviour” after Donald Trump threatens to cut off oil supplies to Cuba. (Photo: X/@realDonaldTrump)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 11, 2026 22:10:15 IST



Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

Cuba on Sunday strongly condemned the United States for what it described as “criminal behaviour” after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off oil supplies and financial support to the island nation, asserting that Havana has the sovereign right to buy oil from any country without US interference.

Cuban Foreign Minister Rejects US Pressure

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Cuba has the legal and sovereign right to purchase oil from any willing exporter, stressing that Washington has no authority to interfere in the country’s trade relations.

Rodríguez accused the US of acting in a “criminal manner” and warned that such actions pose a threat to regional and global peace. He said Cuba would not succumb to political or economic coercion and would continue to defend its independence and sovereignty.

Trump Issues Ultimatum on Oil and Funds

The sharp response from Havana came after Trump posted a warning on his social media platform, Truth Social, claiming that Cuba had long relied on oil and financial assistance from Venezuela in exchange for providing security services to the South American nation’s leadership.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA — ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote, asserting that Venezuela no longer needed Cuban support and was now under US protection.

Tensions Rise After US Action in Venezuela

Trump’s remarks followed a dramatic escalation in the region after US forces carried out an operation in Venezuela that resulted in the removal of President Nicolás Maduro and senior officials. The development has heightened tensions between Washington and Havana, long-time allies of Caracas.

Cuba has historically depended on subsidised oil shipments from Venezuela, making energy supplies a critical issue for the country’s economy.

Cuba Condemns US Military Intervention

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also denounced the US military intervention in Venezuela, calling it an act of aggression and a serious violation of international law.

He accused Washington of engaging in “state terrorism” and urged the international community to respond to what he described as criminal aggression against a sovereign nation.

The escalating rhetoric signals a further deterioration in US-Cuba relations, with Havana making it clear that it will resist pressure from Washington and seek to maintain its trade ties independently, even as economic and geopolitical pressures intensify.

ALSO READ: ‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 10:10 PM IST






Tags: Bruno RodriguezcubaCuba US relationsdonald trump

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

QUICK LINKS