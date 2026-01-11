LIVE TV
Home > World > 'No More Oil Or Money': Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It's Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

'No More Oil Or Money': Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It's Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

After U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a military operation, President Trump warned Cuba to strike a deal with Washington “before it’s too late,” threatening to cut off oil and financial support once provided by Caracas and increasing pressure on Havana’s faltering economy.

Trump Warns Cuba (PHOTO: X)
Trump Warns Cuba (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
January 11, 2026 19:24:39 IST

‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

After US forces stormed Venezuela and took down Nicolás Maduro and his top officials, President Trump didn’t waste any time. He fired off a warning to Cuba, telling them straight up: “Make a deal before it’s too late.”

Trump warns Cuba

For years, Cuba leaned on Venezuela for cheap oil and other support. Now, with Maduro out and US pressure ramping up, things look shaky for Havana.

Trump made it clear. No more oil. No more money. Not unless Cuba sits down with Washington and starts talking.

‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

Trump: Most of those Cubans are DEAD

On Truth Social, POTUS wrote, “Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years.”

“Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Cuban President denounced US military intervention in Venezuela

On Saturday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel publicly denounced the United States military intervention in Venezuela as an assault on the nation, accusing Washington of aggression towards the country, seizing President Nicolas Maduro in the middle of an active rally before the US Embassy in Havana. 

Díaz-Canel termed the operation as the act of state terrorism and a heinous crime against international law and he called on the international community to take action against the way he described it as criminal aggression.

MUST READ: Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 6:56 PM IST
Tags: cuba donald trump venezuela

‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

QUICK LINKS