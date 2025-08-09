LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum

US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum

Russia’s First Deputy PM Denis Manturov met India’s NSA Ajit Doval to discuss defence and strategic cooperation, reviewing joint projects in sectors like aviation and metallurgy. The talks followed Modi–Putin discussions on Ukraine and trade, with Modi inviting Putin to India for the annual summit.

The officials from India and Russia discussed defense and strategic cooperation
The officials from India and Russia discussed defense and strategic cooperation

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 05:44:00 IST

Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, focusing on defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian embassy said on Friday.

According to the embassy, the talks covered a wide range of issues under the bilateral military-technical cooperation framework. Both sides also reviewed the progress of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry.

India and Russia to Boost Ties in Several Areas

“The parties discussed topical issues of RussiaIndia military-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry,” the embassy posted on X (formerly twitter).A day before the meeting with Manturov, NSA Doval had held talks with President Putin and Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu on August 7.

On August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation, during which they discussed trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

PM Modi later described the call as “very good and detailed,” adding that he had thanked President Putin for briefing him on the latest developments in Ukraine.

“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.” PM Modi said in a statement on X.

Donald Trump Imposed Tariffs on Indian Products in US

The development comes amid ongoing tensions following the imposition of tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

During their call, President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, as per a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum
US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum
US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum
US Sidelined? Amid Tariff Tensions, India–Russia Ties Gain New Momentum

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?