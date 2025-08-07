LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

In a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval said India is 'excited and delighted' about Putin’s upcoming visit. He called past India-Russia summits 'watershed moments' in their strong bilateral relationship.

Putin To Visit India Soon
Putin To Visit India Soon

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 15:34:00 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India later this year, with final dates being worked out, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval confirmed during his visit to Moscow on Thursday, according to reports.

In a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval said India is “excited and delighted” about Putin’s upcoming visit. He called past India-Russia summits “watershed moments” in their strong bilateral relationship. The NSA also highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting.

Last year, PM Modi and Putin met twice. The first meeting took place in July in Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia summit. During that visit, Putin awarded him Russia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, for his efforts in strengthening India-Russia ties. They met again in October during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Putin’s visit comes at an important time, as tensions rise between India and the United States. Recently, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, and said that this move came due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The US has also warned of possible secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian crude, unless Russia agrees to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. — now entering its fourth year — by Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin is also likely to meet Trump in the coming days.

ALSO READ: US President Donald Trump & Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to Meet Soon: Kremlin

Tags: Ajit Dovalrussiavladimir putin

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Top Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

Barun Kumar Jha
CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update
When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update
When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update
When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?