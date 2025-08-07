When Will Russian President Vladimir Putin Visit India? NSA Ajit Doval Provides Big Update

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India later this year, with final dates being worked out, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval confirmed during his visit to Moscow on Thursday, according to reports.

In a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Doval said India is “excited and delighted” about Putin’s upcoming visit. He called past India-Russia summits “watershed moments” in their strong bilateral relationship. The NSA also highlighted the importance of the upcoming meeting.

Last year, PM Modi and Putin met twice. The first meeting took place in July in Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia summit. During that visit, Putin awarded him Russia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle, for his efforts in strengthening India-Russia ties. They met again in October during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Putin’s visit comes at an important time, as tensions rise between India and the United States. Recently, US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, and said that this move came due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The US has also warned of possible secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian crude, unless Russia agrees to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. — now entering its fourth year — by Friday.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has confirmed that Putin is also likely to meet Trump in the coming days.

