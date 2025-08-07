LIVE TV
Home > World > US President Donald Trump & Russian Leader Vladimir Putin to Meet Soon: Kremlin

Trump-Putin Talks: The Kremlin confirmed a meeting between Putin and Trump as Ukraine's public mood shifts: just 25% now want to keep fighting, with 70% favouring peace. Approval ratings of the current US leadership have dropped sharply while Germany's has risen. Optimism about joining NATO and the EU has also fallen steeply.

Russia's leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet soon over Ukraine war. (Photo: X/Canva modified)
Russia's leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet soon over Ukraine war. (Photo: X/Canva modified)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 7, 2025 14:47:00 IST

Trump-Putin Talks: The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in the coming days, in a meeting that will mark their first such face-to-face encounter since Trump’s return to the White House, according to a report published by The Associated Press. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the location has already been agreed upon and will be announced soon. Notably, the announcement comes as Russia and Ukraine remain far apart on key issues pertaining to ceasefire negotiations and a notable absence of any peace breakthrough.

Ukraine Growing Eager for Peace

A recent Gallup poll cited by AP reveals a dramatic shift in Ukrainian sentiment. While about 75% of Ukrainians wanted to keep fighting for victory in 2022, now only around 25% of them support continued military resistance. The majority — about 70% — now prefer a negotiated settlement “as soon as possible,” as reported by The Associated Press. The survey, conducted earlier in July among over 1,000 Ukrainians aged 15 and older, excluded areas under Russian control due to access issues, the report said.

Looming Economic Deadline

Interestingly, this poll comes just before Trump’s Friday deadline for Russia to cease hostilities or face severe economic sanctions. Since the full-scale invasion began, the UN reported over 12,000 Ukrainian civilian deaths and heavy fighting along a 1,000-kilometer front that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Many Ukrainians, however, are skeptic about a swift resolution to the conflict as only about 25% believe fighting will end within a year.

Dwindling Hope for US Leadership, Rising Trust in Germany

Ukrainian citizens’ approval of the US leadership dropped from two-thirds in 2022 to a mere 16% now, in what analysts say is a sharp decline linked to tensions under the new Trump administration. In contrast, confidence in Germany has risen to 63%, the report further said. Additionally, optimism about joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) has plummeted. Only 30% think NATO accession will happen in the next decade, down from two-thirds in 2022. Meanwhile, EU expectations have dropped from 73% to 52%.

ALSO READ: Trump To Meet Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Soon? Check Latest Update Here

