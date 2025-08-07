LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Meet Vladimir Putin Over Ukraine Soon? Check Latest Update Here

This comes as US imposed fresh sanctions on countries for continuing business with Russia during its war in Ukraine.

Trump-Putin Meeting Likely Next Week
Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 7, 2025 11:23:31 IST

US President Donald Trump could meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, a White House official said on Wednesday, reported Reuters. This comes as US imposed fresh sanctions on countries for continuing business with Russia during its war in Ukraine.

If the meeting happens, it will be the first time a US President meets Putin since Joe Biden met him in Geneva in 2021.

According to reports, Trump also plans to hold a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This comes after US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin on Wednesday, a meeting Trump called “great progress,” though he later said it wasn’t yet a breakthrough.

Kremlin officials described the talks as “useful and constructive.” The meeting took place just days before Trump’s deadline for Russia to agree to a peace plan or face tougher sanctions.

Trump is reportedly frustrated with Putin over the lack of progress toward ending the war. On Wednesday, he raised tariffs on Indian imports by 25%, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The new duties bring some tariffs up to 50%. He also hinted that similar action could be taken against China.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said in his nightly speech that pressure on Russia is working and that Moscow seems more willing to discuss a ceasefire. However, he warned that Russia must not deceive either Ukraine or the US.

There are also discussions around a possible moratorium on airstrikes from both Russia and Ukraine, as suggested by Belarus. This would not be a full ceasefire but may bring some temporary relief.

