Donald Trump Was Asked Why US Singled Out India Over Russia Ties, Here’s What He Said

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to impose an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, taking the total duty to 50%. This new order has drawn sharp criticism from India. New Delhi called the action “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Trump justified the hike by citing national security and foreign policy concerns. He claimed that India’s imports of Russian oil posed an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

The initial tariff comes into effect on August 7, while the additional duty will apply after 21 days. Goods already in transit or meeting certain exemptions will not be affected, according to a report by ANI.

At a press briefing in the White House, Trump was asked why India was being singled out when countries like China were also buying Russian oil. He responded, “It’s only been 8 hours. So let’s see what happens. You’re going to see so much secondary sanctions.” When asked if similar tariffs could be imposed on China, Trump replied, “Could happen. Depends on how we do.”

Reacting strongly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the US move targets India’s energy imports unfairly. “Our imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion Indians,” the ministry said.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the US should impose tariffs on India for actions many countries are also taking in their national interest,” the MEA added, saying India will take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”

