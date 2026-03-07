One of the viral claims on social media claims that controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Saudi Arabia due to suspicion of terrorism. Others even went to the point of being bizarre and stating that he was beheaded. These accusations are however not true. It is not proven that Tate was arrested or charged with terrorism in the kingdom. The 39-year-old influencer, who is a native of Romania, is already on a trip to Saudi Arabia with his staff members, and it has been reported that he is free despite the news circulating on the Internet.

Was Andrew Tate Arrested In Saudi Arabia Over A ‘Terror Check’? Here’s What Really Happened

The misunderstanding seems to have been caused by an event in the Saudi police in the course of Tate travelling to Dubai. Reportedly, he had been detained briefly at a border checkpoint and was stopped. The arrest was not an actual arrest but temporary detention which, reportedly, took only a couple of hours. He was asked to meet the officials after he supposedly declined to submit a security scan at the border crossing. He was set free after the short questioning and no terrorism related allegations or criminal charges were leveled against him.









The rumor spread following a video made by Tate on social media concerning the incident. He jokingly called the place where he was detained in the clip as a terrorist detention centre. Some of the users on the Internet posted the comment out of context, which made many people widely speculate that he was arrested due to the terrorism charges. As a matter of fact, the video merely depicted him telling how he had been interrogated at the border. The claim of his being arrested was later refuted by Tate in another video, who confirmed that he is safe and that he was not arrested.

