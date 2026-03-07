LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Miss Germany Awards Finale 2026 In Munich: Venue Revealed, When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Showdown Live

The Miss Germany Awards 2026 grand finale unfolds at Bavaria Studios in Munich, celebrating women leaders driving social change. Hosted by Lola Weippert, the show blends storytelling, fashion, and music, streaming live on Joyn.

Miss Germany Awards Finale 2026 in Munich
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 7, 2026 08:37:52 IST

The national focus today moves to Bavaria’s central region because the Miss Germany 2026 Awards present their grand final event. The 2021 competition finals established a new format that introduced “Empowerment” and “Haltung” (attitude) as its central theme while displaying female executives who lead their industries.

The event, which occurs today on March 7, 2026, serves as a competition but also honors female leaders who make a positive difference in society.

The party will use Lola Weippert’s energetic hosting style to create a smooth transition into International Women’s Day, which makes the crowning moment more important.

The audience will experience an energetic performance that combines emotional storytelling with high-fashion presentations and live musical acts featuring WizTheMC.

Munich Venue Logistics and Prime-Time Live Broadcast

The grand finale is breaking new ground by taking place at the iconic Bavaria Studios in Munich, specifically in Studio 12. The venue has been operating since early afternoon because the “Business Glam” dress code requires all attendees to dress according to this standard for their presence at the event.

The studio will show the entire Miss Germany 2026 live broadcast, which starts at 20:15 CET for all viewers who do not possess tickets to the studio. The show is available for digital-first viewers because it streams in real-time through the Joyn platform.

The event has entered a new direction because the production team decided to move their operation base to Munich in order to use the city’s advanced media facilities.

Miss Germany 2026 Finalists and Category Highlights

The competition of this year has three main components that serve as its main judging standards through which it will evaluate participants. The Miss Germany 2026 finalists of today face evaluation based on their professional goals and social impact work, which replaces the previous evaluation method that focused exclusively on their physical beauty.

The leading candidates include Amelie Reigl, who conducts research at Würzburg University on artificial skin development, and Aileen Tina Hufschmidt, who fights for female rights in military service. The winner will obtain a professional branding development program from expert Ravi Walia, who will help her establish an international presence.

The new system guarantees that the woman who wins tonight will function as both a brand ambassador and a genuine agent of social transformation in Germany.

