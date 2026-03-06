The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons regarding allegedly offensive lyrics in rapper-singer Badshah’s recently released Haryanvi song ‘Tateeree. The commission’s chairperson, Renu Bhatia, stated that the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter following complaints that the song’s lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty, sparking a new controversy. Since the song’s debut on March 1, 2026, the debate has grown.

Badshah Under Fire As Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him Over ‘Tateeree’ Lyrics – What’s Controversial About The Song?

The lawsuit involves allegations made against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, according to an official summons issued on March 6. The Superintendent of Police in Panipat has received the document, which instructs authorities to make sure all parties involved are present for the planned hearing. Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation, and Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, have filed the case. According to both complainants, Tateeree’s lyrics objectify women and children and use foul language. These accusations have been noted by the commission, which has started investigating the situation. A hearing has been set by the HSCW on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 AM. Bhatia will preside over the proceedings, which will be held at the DC Office’s Conference Hall in Panipat. Concerning the controversy, Bhatia also questioned how the music passed regulatory inspection. She said she was a member of the Film Censor Board for three years before and asked how a song with such lyrics could have been permitted.

(With Inputs From ANI)

