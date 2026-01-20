LIVE TV
Home > World > Any Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Means 'Decalaration Of War', Iran's Parliament Warns Of Jihad If Supreme Leader Is Attacked

Iran has warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger a declaration of jihad, as tensions with the US rise following a harsh crackdown on protests and strong warnings from President Donald Trump.

Iranian parliament warns of Jihad if Supreme Leader is attacked (Image: X)
Iranian parliament warns of Jihad if Supreme Leader is attacked (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 19:55:24 IST

Iran has warned that any attack on its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger a declaration of jihad, or holy war. The warning was reported on Tuesday by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), quoting Iran’s parliamentary commission on national security and foreign policy.

According to the commission, such an attack would not be treated as a limited strike but as a much wider conflict involving the Islamic world. The statement said, “Any attack on the Supreme Leader means a declaration of war with the entire Islamic world and must await the issuance of a Jihad decree by Islamic scholars and the response of Islam’s soldiers in all parts of the world.”

The language was strong and direct, underlining how seriously Iran views any threat to its top leadUS President Donald Trump has openly condemned Iran’s actions during the protests. He warned that continued repression of protesters could lead to a response from Washington. While no direct military threat was issued, Trump’s comments added to the already tense atmosphere between the two countries.

Warning from Iran comes among US threats 

Iranian officials see such statements as part of a broader pressure campaign against the country. The mention of jihad and a response from “Islam’s soldiers in all parts of the world” signals Iran’s belief that such an event could spark wider unrest beyond its borders. The statement reflects growing anxiety in Tehran as pressure mounts from protests at home and criticism from abroad.er.

This warning comes at a time when tensions between Iran and the United States are already high. Relations have worsened following a harsh crackdown on protests inside Iran, where security forces moved aggressively against demonstrators. The protests were sparked by long-standing grievances over economic pressure, political restrictions, and social freedoms. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS