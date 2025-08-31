LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > World > Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!

Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!

Archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered 40 ancient tombs near Mosul Dam after drought lowered water levels. Dating back over 2,300 years to the Hellenistic period, the tombs will be moved to Duhok Museum. While droughts devastate farming and water supplies, they have also revealed rare archaeological finds.

Iraq has faced a drop in its water levels, uncovering ruins that are thousands of years old. (Image Credit - Pixabay)
Iraq has faced a drop in its water levels, uncovering ruins that are thousands of years old. (Image Credit - Pixabay)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 31, 2025 16:05:36 IST

Archaeologists in northern Iraq have discovered 40 ancient tombs after water levels in the country’s largest reservoir dropped because of drought. The tombs, thought to be more than 2,300 years old, were found near the Mosul Dam in the Khanke region of Duhok province.

Bekas Brefkany, director of antiquities in Duhok and head of the excavation team, said on Saturday that the tombs were uncovered when water levels fell “to their lowest” this year. His team had surveyed the site in 2023 but could only see parts of a few tombs at that time. With the lower water levels, they were finally able to carry out proper excavation work.

Tombs Uncovered in Iraq Are Over 2,300 Years Old

Experts said the tombs trace its origin to the Hellenistic or Hellenistic-Seleucid period. Brefkany noted that the team further wants to excavate and transfer the findings to the Duhok Museum for study and preservation, since the area could be submerged again.

This is not the first time drought has revealed hidden treasures in Iraq. In the last few years, drop in water levels have exposed ruins that are thousands of years old. While the droughts have been devastating for farming, electricity, and daily life, they have given archaeologists rare chances to make discoveries.

Iraq has been suffering from rising temperatures, severe water shortages, and five straight years of drought. Authorities warn that water reserves are now at only 8 percent of full capacity, making this year one of the driest since 1933. Officials noted that dams in neighbouring Iran and Turkiye, which have slashed the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, considered a lifeline for Iraq for thousands of years.

Ancient Fossils Led to the Discovery of Prehistoric Whales

Earlier, in another discovery on the other side of the world, scientists in Australia had identified a rare, new species of ancient whale from a fossil found on a beach. The fossil was originally discovered in 2019 at Jan Juc Beach in Victoria and included parts of the skull, teeth, and ear bones. Moreover, the site is already famous for unique whale fossil finds.

The new species is named Janjucetus dullardi, and is reportedly only the fourth known member of the mammalodontid family. It is an early group of whales that lived during the Oligocene Epoch, around 34 to 23 million years ago. However, unlike modern whales, they had strong jaws, sharp teeth, and may have even had small, stubby legs.

Also Read: Ancient Discoveries That Changed Everything: 7 Archaeological Finds That Rewrote Human History

Tags: archeologyiraqTomb

RELATED News

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War

LATEST NEWS

Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
From Cape Town To Kashi: South African Delegation Explores India’s Locomotive Powerhouse
Silicon Dreams In Delhi: PM Modi To Launch India’s Boldest Semiconductor Push Yet!
Wait, What? India’s Global Investments Just Surpassed The World Average: No One Saw This Coming!
Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!
Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!
Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!
Archaeologists Shocked as Dry Reservoir Exposes Mysterious Ancient Tombs in THIS Country!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?