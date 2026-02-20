LIVE TV
Home > World > Are UFOs And Aliens Real? Donald Trump Orders Release Of Secret Files, Slams Barack Obama Over Sharing Classified Information

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to release government records related to UFOs, UAPs and extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest. Trump also criticised former President Barack Obama over recent remarks suggesting aliens may be real.

Donald Trump announces plan to declassify UFO, UAP and alien files; lawmakers react as he also criticises Barack Obama remarks. Photos: X.
Donald Trump announces plan to declassify UFO, UAP and alien files; lawmakers react as he also criticises Barack Obama remarks. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 20, 2026 08:51:07 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will instruct senior administration officials to begin identifying and releasing government records related to alien, unidentified flying objects (UFOs), unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and extraterrestrial life, citing growing public interest in the subject.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would direct relevant departments to initiate the process.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote. 

You Might Be Interested In

“GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

US Lawmakers Welcome Donald Trump’s Announcement On Aliens, Extraterrestrial Life

The move drew immediate reactions from Republican lawmakers involved in transparency efforts related to classified federal information.

Also Read: ‘He Made a Big Mistake’: Trump Confirms Obama’s ‘Aliens Are Real’ Claim? Alleges ‘Classified Information’ Revealed | Watch

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who chairs the House Oversight Committee’s task force on the declassification of federal secrets, welcomed the development.

“Looks like we are about to have a ton of hearings on this :)! Thank you @POTUS!!!” Luna wrote on X.

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), also a member of the task force, posted a brief message of support:

“It’s time. Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump.”

Donald Trump Slams  Barack Obama Over Alien Remarks

Earlier the same day, Trump criticised former US President Barack Obama for comments made in a recent interview in which Obama suggested aliens are “real.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump accused Obama of disclosing classified information.

“He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump said.

“I don’t know if they’re real or not, but I can tell you he gave classified information.”

He continued, “He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information. No, I don’t have an opinion on it. I never talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it.”

Obama, however, clarified during an interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen that he had not personally encountered extraterrestrials, while dismissing conspiracy theories linked to Area 51.

He noted that he hasn’t “seen” any aliens, but was adamant that “they’re not being kept in Area 51,” in the interview that aired Saturday.

Growing Public Interest in Aliens, UFOs

Public fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrial life has intensified in recent years, particularly after former military intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch claimed in 2023 that the Pentagon and other federal agencies were withholding information about unidentified anomalous phenomena.

The issue has since prompted bipartisan calls in Congress for greater transparency from the government.

According to a November poll by YouGov, 56% of Americans believe that aliens exist, reflecting the sustained public interest that has fueled political attention to the topic.

Also Read: Donald Trump ‘Dozes Off’ During Board of Peace Speeches, “Global Embarrassment, Sleepy Don” Trends as ‘Bored of Peace’ Meeting Video Goes Viral | Watch

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 8:51 AM IST
