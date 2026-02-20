LIVE TV
Donald Trump 'Dozes Off' During Board of Peace Speeches, "Global Embarrassment, Sleepy Don" Trends as 'Bored of Peace' Meeting Video Goes Viral | Watch

Donald Trump ‘Dozes Off’ During Board of Peace Speeches, “Global Embarrassment, Sleepy Don” Trends as ‘Bored of Peace’ Meeting Video Goes Viral | Watch

A video of Donald Trump appearing to be briefly asleep during speeches at his “Board of Peace” meeting has taken social media by storm. The clip shows the 79-year-old seated with his eyes closed while the leaders addressed the gathering, sparking a flood of online reaction and heated political debate.

Donald Trump ‘Dozes Off’ During Board of Peace Speeches. Photos: X
Donald Trump ‘Dozes Off’ During Board of Peace Speeches. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 20, 2026 01:17:30 IST

Donald Trump ‘Dozes Off’ During Board of Peace Speeches, “Global Embarrassment, Sleepy Don” Trends as ‘Bored of Peace’ Meeting Video Goes Viral | Watch

A video of Donald Trump appearing to be briefly asleep during speeches at his “Board of Peace” meeting has taken social media by storm. The clip shows the 79-year-old seated with his eyes closed while the leaders addressed the gathering, sparking a flood of online reaction and heated political debate. 

Critics were quick to circulate the footage, with phrases like “Global Embarrassment” and “Sleepy Don” trending across platforms. 

