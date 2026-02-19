LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

President Donald Trump warned Iran to agree to a “meaningful” deal soon as the US increases its military presence in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said that Iran must make a meaningful deal (AI-Generated Image)
US President Donald Trump said that Iran must make a meaningful deal (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 21:36:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

Board of Peace: President Donald Trump says Iran needs to agree to a “meaningful” deal and fast while the US ramps up its military presence in the Middle East.

Trump Warns Iran: ‘Make a Meaningful Deal or Face Consequences’

He didn’t mince words, either. “We may have to take it further,” he warned, hinting that something big might go down in the next ten days.

At the first meeting of the so-called “Board of Peace,” Trump admitted that negotiating with Iran has never been easy. “We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise bad things happen,” he said, sounding both frustrated and impatient.

Trump Hints at Military Strike as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Lately, the US and Iran have started indirect talks again, with Oman trying to play peacemaker. This comes right after Trump threatened military action over Iran’s brutal crackdown on protestors last month.

The tension keeps building. Just a day before, Trump posted on Truth Social that the US might strike Iran.

He even warned Britain not to hand over the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean, saying America might need the Diego Garcia airbase if Iran doesn’t play ball just in case the US needs to “eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime.”

News from CNN and CBS says the US military could be ready to launch strikes against Iran as soon as this weekend.

CNN reports that White House officials have been briefed: the military is ready to move if Trump gives the green light, but he’s still on the fence.

Behind closed doors, he’s argued both for and against launching an attack, asking his advisers and allies what they think he should do.

‘He’s spending a lot of time thinking about this’

No one seems to know if he’ll make up his mind by the weekend. “He’s spending a lot of time thinking about this,” one insider said.

The Wall Street Journal adds another layer: Trump’s reportedly seen a range of military options, all aimed at causing maximum damage. Some plans even go as far as targeting dozens of Iranian political and military leaders, with the goal of toppling the government at least according to unnamed US officials.

Meanwhile, over in Tehran, President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran doesn’t want a war. But he also made it clear they’re not about to cave in to US demands. 

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 9:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Board of Peacedonald trumphome-hero-pos-1latest world newsUS-Iran

