LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru donald trump hardik pandya Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court t20 world cup 2026 Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor indian origin man Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

At the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump claimed he prevented a major conflict between India and Pakistan by threatening steep trade tariffs.

Trump now says 11 aircraft shot down during India-Pak conflict (IMAGE: X)
Trump now says 11 aircraft shot down during India-Pak conflict (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 19, 2026 20:57:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

At the very first Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump said, “Pakistan and India, that was a big one. Pakistan and India, thank you very much. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. He’s excited. He’s watching us right now.”

Trump: 11 jets were shot down

At the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump said, He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit.”

POTUS stated, “I knew Prime Minister Modi very well. I called them and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up and all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries.”

You Might Be Interested In

He further shared, “They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets. They were all in.” 

When Trump said 10 aircraft were shot down during India-Pak conflict

In the first week of February 2026, US President Donald Trump bumped his count of aircraft shot down in the May 2025 Pakistan-India conflict up to 10.

He dropped this new number during a Fox Business interview. The host was talking up Trump’s tough trade tactics, especially his use of tariffs, when Trump jumped in. “And that’s being very nice and gentle. Look, I settled eight wars. Out of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs.”

Then he broke it down. “I told them, ‘if you don’t settle this war, I’m gonna charge you tariffs because I don’t want to see people getting killed.’ And they pushed back‘ what does that have to do with anything?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be charged.’”

He didn’t stop there. “Like India and Pakistan, that would’ve been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it. Ten planes were shot down. They were going at it,” Trump said.

For nearly a year, Trump’s kept bringing up the downed aircraft during the conflict, though he’s never said which side lost them. He started with five jets, bumped it to seven in October, then eight in November. Now it’s ten.

In the same interview, Trump claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for “saving at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting.”

How are the US ties with India and Pakistan? 

In the Oval Office meeting he had with Trump in September 2025, PM Shehbaz had thanked the US president who had helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in a four-day military clash in May 2025.

The two parties gave a series of tit-for-tat blows that came to a culmination in May with the announcement of a ceasefire by Trump who has since given numerous talks about the actual facts of his involvement in the termination of the military build-up between the two nations.

India contrasted with the assertions of Trump that the ceasefire between both nations was a consequence of his action and his threats of cutting relations in terms of trade.

A few days later, India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid a three-day official visit to the US where he had a meeting with the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ankur Vora? Indian-Origin Top Boss Of Gates Foundation To Step In For Bill Gates As He Pulls Out Of AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Uproar

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 8:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1india-pakistan conflictoperation sindoor

RELATED News

Karachi Gas Cylinder Blast Kills 16, Including 7 Children; Building Collapses In Soldier Bazaar

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

Former Prince Andrew Arrest: King Charles III Reacts After Younger Brother Taken In Custody Amid Epstein Row, Says, ‘The Law Must Take Its Course’

Andrew Mountbatten’s Fall From Grace: Why UK King Charles’ Brother Was Stripped Of ‘Prince’ Title, What Was His Association With Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

Who Is Karan Gupta? Indian-Origin Man, 47, Gets Convicted In US For Multi-Million Dollar Salary Fraud After Hiring Unqualified Friend With A Fake Resume

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Why INS Aridhaman Is A Big Leap For India’s Underwater Nuclear Arsenal? Nation’s Third Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine Enters Final Commissioning Phase, All You Need To Know

“Thank You for Coming” – Hardik Pandya Celebrates Mahieka Sharma’s Birthday With Romantic Video

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 10 On Feb 19

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Skips Board Exams To Prepare For IPL 2026 With Rajasthan Royals

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Runs: Sahibzada Farhan Leads; Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Only Indians in Top 10 On Feb 19

NBA Schedule Feb 19: Today’s Games, Odds, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘Giant Killers, No Fluke’ — Fans React as Sikandar Raza-Led Zimbabwe Shock Sri Lanka to Top WC Group

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

Row Over Dog Henry’s Custody: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi HC Against Ex-Partner, Notice Issued To Jai Anant Dehadrai

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan
Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan
Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan
Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

QUICK LINKS