Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

At the very first Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump said, “Pakistan and India, that was a big one. Pakistan and India, thank you very much. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. He’s excited. He’s watching us right now.”

Trump: 11 jets were shot down

At the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump said, He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit.”

POTUS stated, “I knew Prime Minister Modi very well. I called them and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up and all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries.”

He further shared, “They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets. They were all in.”

At the Board of Peace Event, US President Donald Trump says, "…He (Pakistani PM) said in front of our Chief of Staff that President Trump saved 25 million lives when he stopped the war between us and India…That war was raging. Planes were being shot down.

When Trump said 10 aircraft were shot down during India-Pak conflict

In the first week of February 2026, US President Donald Trump bumped his count of aircraft shot down in the May 2025 Pakistan-India conflict up to 10.

He dropped this new number during a Fox Business interview. The host was talking up Trump’s tough trade tactics, especially his use of tariffs, when Trump jumped in. “And that’s being very nice and gentle. Look, I settled eight wars. Out of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs.”

Then he broke it down. “I told them, ‘if you don’t settle this war, I’m gonna charge you tariffs because I don’t want to see people getting killed.’ And they pushed back‘ what does that have to do with anything?’ I said, ‘You’re gonna be charged.’”

He didn’t stop there. “Like India and Pakistan, that would’ve been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it. Ten planes were shot down. They were going at it,” Trump said.

For nearly a year, Trump’s kept bringing up the downed aircraft during the conflict, though he’s never said which side lost them. He started with five jets, bumped it to seven in October, then eight in November. Now it’s ten.

In the same interview, Trump claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for “saving at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting.”

How are the US ties with India and Pakistan?

In the Oval Office meeting he had with Trump in September 2025, PM Shehbaz had thanked the US president who had helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in a four-day military clash in May 2025.

The two parties gave a series of tit-for-tat blows that came to a culmination in May with the announcement of a ceasefire by Trump who has since given numerous talks about the actual facts of his involvement in the termination of the military build-up between the two nations.

India contrasted with the assertions of Trump that the ceasefire between both nations was a consequence of his action and his threats of cutting relations in terms of trade.

A few days later, India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid a three-day official visit to the US where he had a meeting with the Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

