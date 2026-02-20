‘He Made a Big Mistake’: Trump Confirms Obama’s ‘Aliens Are Real’ Claim? Alleges ‘Classified Information’ Revealed | Watch

US President Donald Trump on Thursday took aim at former President Barack Obama for publicly stating that aliens exist, accusing him of making a “big mistake” by allegedly disclosing “classified information.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump reacted strongly to Obama’s remarks. In comments to a Fox News correspondent, he said he was uncertain whether aliens are “real or not,” but insisted that Obama has overstepped boundaries.

“He gave classified information,” Trump said. “He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake,” he added.

Reporter: Obama said that aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth? Trump: He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. Reporter: So aliens are real? Trump: I don’t know if they’re real or not. He made a big mistake. pic.twitter.com/gCKDjUSSTJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 19, 2026







What Did Obama Said on Aliens?

In his interview, Barack Obama spoke about the need for greater transparency regarding UFOs, a subject he has addressed on previous occasions. He explained that although he has reviewed reports and footage related to unidentified aerial phenomena, he has never been presented with concrete, physical proof of alien life.

Obama added that while many sightings remain unexplained, they do not automatically confirm the presence of extraterrestrial beings. He also rejected persistent conspiracy theories, stating that the government is not hiding aliens at secret military installations such as Area 51.

Trump Offers No Proof for ‘Classified Information’ Claim

Donald Trump did not offer specific evidence to back his allegation that Barack Obama disclosed restricted information. He maintained only that Obama “was not supposed to say that,” suggesting that speaking publicly about aliens may have breached security limits.

Trump has also made ambiguous remarks about UFOs both during and after his presidency, frequently hinting that he is awae of “interesting things” but is unable to reveal them.