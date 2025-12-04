LIVE TV
Home > World > Asim Munir Becomes Pakistan's Most Powerful General Yet, Appointed As Country's First Chief Of Defence Forces, Has These New Powers Now

Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Wednesday that a summary recommending Munir for both the posts of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari, who approved the decision.

Pakistan has appointed its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the newly created post of Chief of Defence Forces, a powerful position aimed at improving coordination among the army, navy, and air force. The role was established last month as part of major reforms in the country’s defence structure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Wednesday that a summary recommending Munir for both the posts of Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces was sent to President Asif Ali Zardari, who approved the decision. With this approval, Munir will now oversee broader military operations and cooperation among all three services. The appointment will last for five years, the statement added.

The Prime Minister has also approved a two-year extension for Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, allowing him to continue leading the Pakistan Air Force during this period.

Munir has been at the centre of national attention this year following a four-day conflict in May. However, both sides stepped back after a ceasefire. The truce has held since then.

Munir’s rise continues a rapid series of promotions. Only a few months ago, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal, becoming only the second person in Pakistan’s history to earn this title. The first was General Ayub Khan, who ruled Pakistan during the 1965 war with India.

The new law passed by Pakistan’s parliament last month states that Munir will remain in uniform for life and will have immunity from arrest. The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, has strongly criticised the move, saying such powers weaken democratic institutions.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 11:02 PM IST
