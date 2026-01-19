LIVE TV
Asim Munir Says Pakistan, 'Created In The Name Of Islam', Is Ready to Achieve Its 'Original Purpose' — What Does He Mean?

Asim Munir Says Pakistan, ‘Created In The Name Of Islam’, Is Ready to Achieve Its ‘Original Purpose’ — What Does He Mean?

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir said the country can now “achieve the purpose for which it was created,” thanking Allah and stressing Pakistan’s Islamic identity and growing global standing, while crediting any recognition to divine grace rather than himself.

Pak Army Chief General Asim Munir says Pakistan ready to achieve the goal it was created for (Image: X)
Pak Army Chief General Asim Munir says Pakistan ready to achieve the goal it was created for (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 19, 2026 16:50:53 IST

Asim Munir Says Pakistan, ‘Created In The Name Of Islam’, Is Ready to Achieve Its ‘Original Purpose’ — What Does He Mean?

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has made waves with a bold statement saying that Pakistan can now “achieve the purpose for which it was created.” Speaking at a high-profile event, the valima reception of Junaid Safdar in Lahore, attended by senior political and military leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former premier Nawaz Sharif, Munir said that the country stands at a “historic moment” in its journey.

Speaking to the News International, Munir said Pakistan had been “bestowed with a historic opportunity by Almighty Allah to achieve the noble purpose for which it was created” and that the nation was moving rapidly toward that goal. He emphasized that Pakistan was “created in the name of Islam,” and today it enjoys “a special status and importance among Islamic countries,” a shift, he said, that should be seen as guided by Allah’s blessings.

When asked about international recognition or appreciation he might personally receive, Munir was quick to shift praise away from himself. He stressed that any such recognition was “by the grace of Allah” and was essentially recognition of Pakistan as a nation rather than of an individual.

According to reports, Munir also pointed to what he sees as Pakistan’s growing global standing, both politically and economically, saying the country was becoming stronger and more stable than before. He urged that Pakistan’s relevance and importance on the world stage would only continue to grow.

Asim Munir has consistently highlighted the Two-Nation Theory

Under Munir’s leadership, Pakistan’s armed forces have increasingly connected their role not just to national defence but also to religious identity. He is known for highlighting the Two-Nation Theory, the idea that Muslims and Hindus are fundamentally different and that Pakistan’s creation was based on those differences. This theory served as a core reason for the country’s existence. In past speeches, Munir has said Pakistan’s ideological basis lies in Islam and the Kalima, urging citizens to pass this understanding on to future generations, as per reports. 

However, Munir’s this often ties national purpose tightly with religion and ideology. This stance helps him influence military policies and national narratives and by invoking religion, he gathers the support of common man. As Pakistan is trying to seek greater strategic importance, it is to be seen how that would affect the region. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 4:26 PM IST
Asim Munir Says Pakistan, ‘Created In The Name Of Islam’, Is Ready to Achieve Its ‘Original Purpose’ — What Does He Mean?

QUICK LINKS