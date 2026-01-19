Spain Train Accident: 21 Dead, Dozens Injured As Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route — How Did It Happen?

On the night of January 18, 2026, a very sad occurrence of high-speed trains took place in southern Spain. The tragic event caused a minimum of 21 deaths and numerous injuries due to the derailed and crashed high speed trains near Adamuz, in Cordoba province. The disaster took place on a crucial railway line between Madrid and Andalusia, the busiest and most important throughout the Spanish network, just a few minutes after the Malaga-Madrid train had left. The authorities were very diligent and quick in their response; the emergency services were present, and they carried on the rescue operations throughout the night.

Spain Train Accident: How Did It Happen?

The rail officials stated that it was the Iryo train, which was moving from Malaga to Madrid, that first derailed. After having lost its track, it switched to the neighboring line where it collided with the Renfe train that had departed from Madrid, was heading towards Huelva, and was coming from the opposite direction. The next thing that happened was that both trains derailed and some of their cars were literally hanging on the edge of the hill and off the tracks. It was estimated that there were more than 400 passengers combined on the two services when the disaster happened.

The force of the disaster was very strong so that some rescuers even referred to the area as a ‘war zone’ and ‘difficult to reach’. Emergency services reported at least 100 victims, among whom 25 were stated to be in critical condition while the rest received minor treatment. People who were present during the incident portrayed it as a scene of terror with the breaking of windows and the escaping of the trapped ones that were done through the use of emergency hammers. Working together throughout the night, nearby residents and the fire department managed to save some lives and recover some corpses.

Spanish Officials On The Train Accident

Spain’s railways company Adif did not hesitate to terminate all high speed train trips going between Madrid and Andalusia right after the accident and a thorough investigation of its cause was ‘launched’ by the authorities. The Transport Minister Oscar Puente referred to the derailment as ‘very rare’ because a flat and totally new section of tracks where the incident took place was involved. The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez along with other government heads showed their condolences to the victims and their families, emphasized help for the injured and the unending rescue operations.

Also Read: Spain Horror: Two High-Speed Trains Derail On Madrid–Andalusia Route, At Least 21 Dead, Many Injured, Chaos Unfolds