During the intense protests against the Iranian regime, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made a bold statement against President Trump, calling him the historical tyrants who, like Khamenei, would eventually fall. He made the statement on January 8, 2026, in a country-wide speech that was aired by state media, attributing US interference to a lack of understanding and announcing that the downfall of Trump was coming as the death of Pharaoh, Nimrod, and the exiled Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, at the same time.

Historical Parallels

Khamenei was invoking the Bible and the legendary kings, the King of Egypt who was drowned in the Red Sea, and the one who defied God, no matter how powerful that dictator was, in heaven and hell, Khamenei said, “He (that is, Trump) too will fall,” so-called “arrogant rulers” fall when strongest. He linked this to Trump directly, accusing him of interfering indirectly through the demonstrations where the protesters who allegedly destroy public properties do it “to make the US president happy.”

Protest Context

The protests ignited by the economic crisis, whereby the national currency lost half its value, inflation peaked at 42%, and demonstrations erupted in 45 plus cities, Tehran being one of them, and the protests after a week have entered their second round with clashes and deployments from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Khamenei. He referred to such “mercenaries” being funded by Trump, the latter who warned the former: “If they do anything bad… we’re going to hit them very hard.”

Will Trump Fall?

Khamenei’s words bring to mind the very patience and resilience that one can normally expect from the ruling regime, but they also point to arrogance and provocations on both sides as Trump is now at his peak in terms of winning a second term. In a way, Trump has been the recipient of good fortune lately as he has not only scored points with the electorate by adopting widely popular measures at the border and on import tariffs, but also he has been able to isolate and weaken adversaries through personal touch at no risk to himself. Yet, turning the prophetic jibe will not only alienate the US doves, but it will also keep the conflict going, ironically speeding up Khamenei’s prophesied fall if protests displace Tehran first.

Global Reactions

In the past, Trump has brushed off such comments and instead concentrated on “resolving wars”; the US government presently views the Arctic as a potential source of conflict rather than Iran. Markets shrug off rhetoric, prioritising Supreme Court tariff delays over Mideast sabre-rattling.​