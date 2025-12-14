LIVE TV
Home > World > Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning 'It Was A JEWISH Event' While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: 'What A Shameful Disgrace!'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacted to the deadly Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 10 people, calling it shocking and heartbreaking. However, his statement sparked backlash from the Australian Jewish Association for not mentioning the Jewish community, which they claim was targeted.

Australian Jewish Association slams PM Albanese (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 16:56:23 IST

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke out after the tragic mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where 10 people lost their lives. “What happened in Bondi is shocking and deeply upsetting,” he said.

He added that police and emergency crews are already at the scene, doing everything they can to help. “I’m thinking of everyone affected by this,” he said.

Albanese mentioned he’d just spoken with the AFP Commissioner and the NSW Premier, and that they’re working closely with NSW Police. He promised to share more details as soon as they know more.

He finished by urging anyone nearby to listen to the NSW Police for the latest updates.

However, the Australian Jewish Association was quick to slam the Australian PM for not mentioning it was a Jewish event when the mass shooting at Sydney beach took place. 

On X, they wrote, “DOESN’T EVEN MENTION THAT IT WAS A JEWISH EVENT. What a shameful disgrace! PM Albanese avoids even mentioning that it was the Jewish community targeted and Jews shot.” 

In another post, they shared a statement from Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory, “What happened tonight is a tragedy but entirely foreseeable. The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community. Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia. Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to.”

ALSO READ: Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 4:56 PM IST
Tags: jewish communitylatest world newsSydney mass shooting

