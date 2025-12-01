Austrian Beauty Influencer Stefanie Pieper Found Dead Inside Suitcase In Forest, Ex-Lover Peter Confesses To Murder

Stefanie Pieper: Stefanie Pieper, a 31-year-old Austrian beauty influencer known for her makeup, fashion, and singing content, was tragically killed by her ex-boyfriend, Peter M., who allegedly stuffed her body into a suitcase and buried it in a forest, according to the sources.

Influencer Went Missing After Night Out

According to the Styrian State Police, Pieper was last seen on November 23 after returning from a party. She initially texted a friend saying she had reached home safely but soon followed with another message expressing fear that someone was in her stairwell.

Neighbours later told local media that they heard heated arguments and claimed to have seen the influencer’s ex-boyfriend inside the building around the same time. When relatives and coworkers were unable to contact her the next day, they filed a missing person report.

Ex-Lover Arrested Near Burning Car In Slovenia

Authorities said the man was arrested in Slovenia after being discovered near his car, which had caught fire. A police statement released last week revealed that the suspect is believed to have driven to Slovenia several times. On November 24, Slovenian police confirmed a vehicle went up in flames in a casino parking lot near the Austrian–Slovenian border, the same car belonging to the accused.

Relatives Held; Accused Confesses To Killing

According to Kronen Zeitung, the suspect was extradited to Austria where he agreed to cooperate during questioning. He allegedly confessed to strangling Pieper, placing her body inside a suitcase, and burying it in a forested area in Slovenia. He later guided investigators to the burial site. The Styrian State Police also confirmed that two male relatives of the accused have been arrested in connection with the case, though details of their involvement have not yet been disclosed.

ALSO READ: Massive Terror Strike In Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Hits FC Headquarters, Two Soldiers Killed, Heavy Gunfire Rocks Balochistan’s Chagai District