According to Iranian official media, arrangements are being made in Tehran’s Grand Mosalla for the interment of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s body, who was killed in the attack on Iran spearheaded by the United States and Israel. The largest state religious assemblies in Tehran take place in the Grand Mosalla, a vast prayer complex. This is a portion of the three day farewell event planned for the deceased Supreme Leader. It is anticipated that thousands of mourners would assemble at the Mosalla. When a Supreme Leader passes away, there is a “funeral procession” and a ‘farewell ceremony’ as the custom.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral: When And Where Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Be Buried? Date, Time And Burial Details — All You Need to Know

Iran, meanwhile, threatened on Thursday to attack the Dimona nuclear plant if the US and Israel attempted to overthrow the Islamic Republic. This comes after Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, publicly threatened to remove any new leader appointed by the regime. Sirens have been activated in communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem region, and sections of the West Bank, according to the Israel Defence Forces, who claim that Iran has launched another ballistic missile attack against Israel. According to IRGC Public Relations on Thursday, the 19th wave of Operation True Promise 4 has begun as a combined missile and drone operation.

According to the IRGC Press Release, ‘This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name ‘Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him).’

Iranian state channel Press TV said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier declared that it had conducted strikes against American and Israeli targets around the region. The IRGC claimed in a statement on Wednesday (local time) that the most recent round of attacks occurred on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran claims was started in reaction to ‘unprovoked aggression’ by the United States and Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral: When And Where Will Iran’s Supreme Leader Be Buried? Date, Time And Burial Details — All You Need to Know

The force described the strikes as having “blinded the eyes” of Israel’s and the United States’ monitoring network in the area, claiming that over seven sophisticated radar systems were destroyed. The statement also claimed that Iranian rockets had attacked several areas, including the Israeli defence ministry building in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport, the nation’s primary international gateway, by evading the THAAD missile defence system put in place to safeguard Israel.

According to the IRGC, ongoing missile and drone launches have triggered hours of air raid sirens and prolonged sheltering of residents in several areas across Israel. The group said the attacks are part of a ‘steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches” and warned that “in the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread.’

Thursday is day six of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and with the American sides claiming that their operation has only just begun this conflict could stretch out longer than anticipated.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Was Iran’s Next Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Khamenei, Treated For Impotency? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Claims