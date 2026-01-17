LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > World > Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

NASA is preparing to roll out the Artemis II rocket for a historic crewed Moon mission, marking humanity’s return to deep space after more than 50 years. The mission will send four astronauts around the Moon for 10 days, testing key systems ahead of future lunar landings.

NASA gets ready to launch Artemis II rocket (Image: Representative photo)
NASA gets ready to launch Artemis II rocket (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 17, 2026 21:23:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

NASA is getting ready for a big and historic moment as it prepares to roll out the Artemis II rocket, which will carry astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years. The rollout is expected to begin early on Saturday, January 17, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You Might Be Interested In

The rocket is called the Space Launch System (SLS). It along with the Orion crew capsule, will be moved from the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) to Launch Complex 39B. This is a slow and careful process because the full rocket stack is very big and massive. It weighs nearly 5,000 tonnes (11 million pounds). NASA will use its special Crawler-Transporter 2 to move the rocket about 6.5 kilometres (4 miles) to the launch pad. The entire journey is expected to take 8 to 12 hours and will be livestreamed for the public.

Artemis II will have four astronauts as crew

NASA Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson explained the process, saying, “We will be at a cruising speed of just under 1 mile per hour. It’ll be a little slower around the turns and up the hill, and that journey will take us about eight to 10 hours to get there.”

You Might Be Interested In

The Artemis II mission is a major step forward for NASA. It will send four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the Moon before returning safely to Earth. The crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, who will be the first Canadian astronaut to travel to lunar orbit.

This mission will not land on the Moon, but it is extremely important. Artemis II will test the Orion spacecraft’s systems with astronauts on board. It also includes life support, navigation, and communication systems. These tests are necessary for future missions that will actually land astronauts on the lunar surface.

Artemis II Rehearsal is set for February 2

Once the rocket reaches the launch pad, NASA will carry out final checks and a wet dress rehearsal. The rehearsal is a full practice run that includes loading fuel into the rocket. This rehearsal is scheduled for February 2. If everything goes smoothly, Artemis II could launch during one of several windows which are February 6–11, March 6–11, or April 1–6.

Artemis II follows the successful Artemis I mission that had no crew and flew around the Moon in 2022. Together, these missions are part of NASA’s long-term plan to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Also Read: Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest newslatest world newsnasa

RELATED News

‘What Is Her Name?’ Internet Reacts As Donald Trump Takes Nobel Medal, Forgets Who Gave It To Him

Watch: ‘Refused To Pay For Fuel’: Hindu Petrol Pump Worker Crushed To Death In Bangladesh While Trying To Stop Senior BNP Leader’s SUV

India Brings Money, Talent; Pakistan’s 300 Million Population Brings Nothing: US Congressman’s Brutal Reality Check

Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

Ali Khamenei Blames ‘Criminal’ Donald Trump For Deaths And Damage During Protests In Iran, Says ‘We Will Not Drag The Country Into War’

LATEST NEWS

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Mumbai Indians’ Amelia Kerr Scripts History, Becomes First Bowler To Take 50 Wickets In WPL, Surpasses Hayley Matthews

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

After Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Shock Snub, Says ‘Whatever Is In…’

Dhamaal 4 Starring Ajay Devgn To Release On This Date, Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar 2 And Yash’s Toxic

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years
Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years
Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years
Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

QUICK LINKS